Higher Ground Books & Media Announces the Release of "I Am Passover," by Ron Isaacs
Springfield, OH, March 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- "I Am Passover: A Mindfulness Journey," by Ron Isaacs is now available on Kindle and for pre-order in the HGBM Shop. Passover, the Jewish festival of freedom celebrates the liberation of the Israelites from Egyptian slavery. To commemorate the Exodus, a book called the Haggadah is read aloud at the Passover seder meal. A key line in the book states, “That in every generation every person should feel personally redeemed from Egypt.” I am Passover: A Mindfulness Journey explores the origins of the Passover holiday and the spiritual traits that it embodies.
Ron Isaacs, known as “the teaching rabbi,” has published more than 125 books that make learning and lore easily accessible to readers of all ages and beliefs. From his Every Person’s Guide to Judaism series to Ask the Rabbi, to Do Animals Have Souls, his books are invaluable sources of information and definitive reference works for people of all faiths. His children’s picture book with Karen Rostoker Gruber (Farmer Kobi’s Hanukkah Match) was named one of the Best Children’s Books of 2015 by the Bureau of Education and Research. He currently serves Beth Judah Temple in Wildwood New Jersey as its spiritual leader and also works for Stein Hospice in his role called Chords of Comfort, bringing his song and guitar to put a smile on the face of his clients. He can be reached at www.rabbiron.com and one can follow his blogs at https://thoughtsfromrabbiron.wordpress.com/.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational. Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
