REL, Inc. Launches a Redesigned Website
REL, Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of their newly redesigned website, relinc.com.
Calumet, MI, March 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- REL, Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of their newly redesigned website, relinc.com. REL has a long standing reputation for solving complex engineering challenges for manufacturers, backed by excellence in customer service and support. The new website reflects REL’s commitment to these values, featuring a bold visual brand refresh, up to the minute content covering expanded product offerings, and an evolving suite of streamlined product support features designed to strengthen customer relationships and experiences.
The user-friendly navigation allows site visitors to quickly explore REL’s core areas of expertise including Control Systems, High Strain Rate Testing Equipment, LED Lighting, Metal Etch Equipment, Non-Destructive Testing Equipment, Advanced Material Handling Equipment, and Precision Machining. An exciting new feature is REL’s expansion into e-commerce with an intuitive online store for quickly ordering inventory products and accessories.
According to REL Co-Founder and President, Josh Loukus, Ph.D., “REL was built on the principles of smart engineering and dedication to the customer. For us, these aren’t separate divisions. They are part of the same process. As the manufacturing industry grows, our customers’ business’ change, and our products evolve from listening to them and anticipating their needs. Our new website is an extension of that philosophy.”
REL, Inc. is an Original Equipment Manufacturer based in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. For over 25 years, REL has been designing, engineering, manufacturing, and building solutions to problems faced by businesses across a variety of industries. REL invites you to visit their new website, relinc.com, to learn more about the company and the solutions they provide.
The user-friendly navigation allows site visitors to quickly explore REL’s core areas of expertise including Control Systems, High Strain Rate Testing Equipment, LED Lighting, Metal Etch Equipment, Non-Destructive Testing Equipment, Advanced Material Handling Equipment, and Precision Machining. An exciting new feature is REL’s expansion into e-commerce with an intuitive online store for quickly ordering inventory products and accessories.
According to REL Co-Founder and President, Josh Loukus, Ph.D., “REL was built on the principles of smart engineering and dedication to the customer. For us, these aren’t separate divisions. They are part of the same process. As the manufacturing industry grows, our customers’ business’ change, and our products evolve from listening to them and anticipating their needs. Our new website is an extension of that philosophy.”
REL, Inc. is an Original Equipment Manufacturer based in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. For over 25 years, REL has been designing, engineering, manufacturing, and building solutions to problems faced by businesses across a variety of industries. REL invites you to visit their new website, relinc.com, to learn more about the company and the solutions they provide.
Contact
RELContact
Kitti Loukus
906-337-3018
www.relinc.com
Kitti Loukus
906-337-3018
www.relinc.com
Categories