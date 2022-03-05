NorthEast ComicCon Careers in the Creative Arts March 11-13, 2022
The mission statement for all events produced by Northeast ComicCon & Collectibles Extravaganza producer Gary Sohmers, is to show the next generations where the careers are in the creative arts, by giving young people the opportunity to immerse themselves among other current and future professionals for shared knowledge in the numerous fields where job opportunities exist.
Boxborough, MA, March 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Northeast ComicCon & Collectibles Extravaganza is more than just a comic book convention for fans to spend money, stand in line, dress up and pose or even meet a celebrity, artist or creator.
The goal for all events produced by Gary Sohmers of Northeast ComicCon is to show the next generations where the careers are in the creative arts, by giving young people the opportunity to immerse themselves among other current and future professionals for shared knowledge in the numerous fields where job opportunities exist.
Career opportunities in the Creative Arts outnumbers many other categories of job creation and include Art Directors, Book Editors, Cartoonists, Comic Book Artists, Publishers & Writers, Desktop Publishing Specialists, Editorial and Research Assistants, Editors, Graphic Designers, Illustrators, Literary Agents, Magazine Editors, Producer, Writer, Director, Cinematographer, Cameraman, Lighting, Wardrobe, Sound, penciller, inker, and colorer along with creating and producing all of these jobs in the entertainment industries. Every ancillary aspect that drives consumer goods sales including advertising, media, marketing, sales, retail and internet are all industries dependent on creative thinkers & artists to allow them to succeed.
As part of the fun of learning, NorthEast ComicCon will be offering numerous opportunities for all age groups to gain some insights into Careers In The Creative Arts, so families can learn and share information. Talk one-on-one with the creators and artistes of some of your favorite, comics, graphic novels, cartoons, movies, TV shows, and more.
It takes hard work and luck to be a “celebrity,” which any of them will tell you. Vernon Wells: Interview with the actor about his career in film and television. Tara Reid: Interview with the actress about her career in film and television. Candy Clark: Interview with the Oscar nominated actress about 50th anniversary of “American Graffiti” and her work with David Bowie on “The Man Who Fell to Earth.” John Wesley Shipp: Career retrospective in a Flash. Nicole Kang: “CW Batwoman,” “Orange Is The New Black,” Interview with the actress about her career in film and television all hosted by Ken Reid.
Great comic book artists working for Marvel, DC, Disney and independently include Joe St. Pierre: Commercial Artist, Marvel, most #1 Spiderman Comics, Venom, DC Aquaman, Image. Creator of Fabien Cousteau Expeditions & New Zodiax. Keith Williams: The Phantom, first costumed Superhero, and Superman artist talks about the history and legacy of the first generation of super heroes, Hosted by Mike Grassia and others share advice, Philo Barnhart: Disney Animation Little Mermaid & Beauty & The Beast, hosted by Ken Reid. Review portfolios and mentor budding young artists, writers and creators.
Other aspects of the creative arts include Comic Stripping: Guy Gilchrist (The Muppets, Nancy) & Tim Jones (Sour Grapes) talk about the traditional comic strip in the 21st century. The Art of the Bizarre, There are Monsters Among Us: Boglins creator Tim Clarke and Monstah Gus creator Joe Souza talk about why weird sells so well. Fantasy & Fine Art from Fandom: Bob Eggleton & Marianne Plumridge are the dynamic duo of the field, Hosted by Mike Grassia.
Jeff Kline: What is an Animation Television Producer in the Age of Netflix? Kline has had a long career in television animation production having produced Transformers: Robots In Disguise, DragonTales, Jackie Chan Adventures and many other, and is currently publisher of Darby Pop with the only official Bruce Lee comic, and he will be offering to review young artists’ portfolios.
Interested in music? Camille and Kennerly Kitt are American identical twin actresses and electric/acoustic harpists, who compose, arrange, and perform as The Harp Twins. The Kitt sisters have released over 100 singles online, as well as nine physical albums of both covers and original songs. Career Interview hosted by Ken Reid.
In costuming the NorthEast ComicConfeatures great Cosplay activities including our original Create-A-Character℠ Costume Contests each day, where an original idea and costume is presented on stage for voting by the fans. Its cosplay with an original backstory, and mash-ups are accepted. Get your creative on, and maybe you can meet a writer and an artist and soon be involved in a new project. 12:45-1:30pm Sunday in the Seminar Room; So you want to do cosplay? Have you ever wanted to get into cosplay and am unsure how? Come and listen to how to get your feet wet and the dos and don'ts. Hosted by Tree Bark Crafting & Carley Winn Cosplay.
All of these people are showing why there really are careers in the arts for dedicated people who want to do something passionately enough to learn it.
The schedule of activities is on the website necomiccons.com, although many of the creative arts professionals will be at their tables for walk up conversations.
Gary Sohmers
(508) 788-5474
https://necomiccons.com/
