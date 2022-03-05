CEE's Teacher Enrichment Program Announces Spring 2022 Schedule
Free virtual STEM events for educators to be held this spring.
McLean, VA, March 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Center for Excellence in Education's (CEE) Teacher Enrichment Program (TEP) announces its spring 2022 schedule of virtual science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) events for teachers. The spring schedule is posted online at www.cee.org/tep-events-2021-2022.
Join educators and STEM professionals from industry, academia and government to learn about the STEM skills they use everyday and about the many advancements in science and technology.
"Thanks to our sponsors, CEE offers STEM professional development for teachers to build the U.S. workforce," said Joann DiGennaro, President of CEE. "All TEP resources and events are cost-free to participants."
TEP has sponsored U.S. corporations, foundations, and individuals who believe in nurturing STEM teachers and students.
Companies and organizations interested in supporting this innovative program are encouraged to contact CEE’s Development office at (703) 448-9062.
The CEE Teacher Enrichment Program (TEP) connects rural and urban high school teachers to experts from industry and academia with meaningful professional links to benefit underserved students. TEP events and resources, including Bite of Science workshops and the online Lab Bench, are provided cost-free to teachers in 10 states and the District of Columbia for them to access and use in the classroom. To date, nearly 4,000 teachers from nearly 1,400 schools have participated. After each TEP session, teachers are provided resources to take back to their classrooms. The program has reached more than 675,000 students to encourage STEM careers.
About the Center for Excellence in Education
CEE, a 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit, was founded in 1983 by the late Admiral H.G. Rickover and Joann P. DiGennaro, President of the Center. The Center’s mission is to nurture high school and university scholars to careers of excellence and leadership in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and to encourage collaboration between and among scientific and technological leaders in the global community. CEE sponsors the Research Science Institute (RSI), the USA Biolympiad (USABO), and the Teacher Enrichment Program (TEP). CEE programs are provided cost-free to participating students and teachers. The Center works closely with educational institutions, private foundations, corporations, government agencies, and individuals. For more information, visit www.cee.org.
Contact
Center for Excellence in Education (CEE)Contact
Tom Flavell
703-448-9062
www.cee.org
Tom Flavell
703-448-9062
www.cee.org
