Vital Essentials® Named Official Pet Food of the 81st Annual Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Sports Show
Green Bay, WI, March 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Carnivore Meat Company®, the nation’s leading manufacturer of raw frozen and freeze-dried pet foods and treats, is proud to announce that flagship brand Vital Essentials® has been named the “Official Pet Food” of the 2022 Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Sports Show.
This much-loved annual event will be taking place from March 10 - 13 at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. As the “Official Pet Food” of the 2022 MJS Sports Show, Vital Essentials will also be sponsoring the “Vital Essentials Fastest Retriever Contest.”
As one of the Midwest's fastest-growing private companies, Carnivore Meat Company is proud to partner with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel to promote local Wisconsin businesses.
Featuring exhibitors, guest speakers and interactive workshops that touch on every aspect of outdoor recreation, the MJS Sports Show has been an annual Wisconsin tradition for over eighty years. With its dedication to “celebrating everything about the outdoors — indoors,” this highly anticipated event shines a spotlight on the long-standing Midwestern love for adventure: from hunting to camping to kayaking, and more.
Naturally, no adventure would be complete without an eager four-legged companion! Past pet-themed events at the MJS Sports Show have included hunting dog demonstrations and the ever-popular Fastest Retriever Contest, open to non-professional canine athletes only. To compete, members of the public submit their pet pooches in the weeks leading up to the big event. Of these, 60 lucky dogs are selected to go head-to-head over the four days of the show — and receive a free selection of popular Vital Essentials freeze-dried dog treats.
The “Champion Retriever” will be crowned on Sunday, March 13, and will be awarded a $250 certificate towards Vital Essentials ultra-premium pet food and treats. If you think your retriever (or poodle or terrier or hound) has what it takes to win, you are invited to sign up now for the Vital Essentials Fastest Retriever Contest.
“This sponsorship of the MJS Sports Show is representative of our ongoing dedication to supporting the community,” says Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Melissa Olson. “As a Wisconsin-based company, we’re proud of our Midwestern culture and are excited to be a part of making this event happen. The MJS Sports Show allows local businesses the chance to showcase their story, and gives Wisconsin families the opportunity to participate in what makes our state so unique.”
Carnivore Meat Company is looking forward to embracing even more opportunities to elevate the Wisconsin area in the future, as the company continues to grow at a rapid pace. The company announced an exciting new partnership with Arbor Investments at the end of last year and have also recently acquired a new building in the Green Bay area. This expansion allows for the construction of additional custom-built freeze-dryers, which are predicted to increase the company’s production capacity by 50% over the next few months.
Carnivore Meat Company’s blazing success and rapid growth will empower them to continue to advocate for local Midwest businesses — such as through sponsoring events like the MJS Sports Show.
The company encourages Wisconsinites to keep an eye out for their upcoming half-page ad in USA TODAY GANNETT and to come to the MJS Sports Show in person this March, to learn more about how the simple, natural nutrition of Vital Essentials helps fur-families thrive worldwide.
About the Journal Sentinel Sports Show
The Journal Sentinel Sports Show is Wisconsin’s four-day show in March dedicated to celebrating everything about the outdoors – indoors. In its 81st year, the Sports Show offers something to discover for every outdoor enthusiast, for those who love fishing, hunting, vacationing and camping to those who enjoy riding their ATV’s to boating, kayaking, hiking and just being on their great outdoors journey.
About Carnivore Meat Company
Carnivore Meat Company is an award-winning manufacturer of premium raw frozen and freeze-dried pet food and treats. Located in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company’s rapidly growing brands include Nature's Advantage®, Vital Essentials®, VE RAW BAR and Vital Cat®, which are distributed to over 6,000 retailers nationwide, in 14 international markets and online to Chewy.com, Amazon, PetFlow.com and others. Long considered a raw pet food pioneer, the company’s freeze-dried products division supplies private label, co-packing and ingredients to customers globally. Carnivore Meat Company has been recognized for its growth accomplishments and manufacturing excellence with a number of awards in recent years, including Greater Green Bay Chamber Growth Award, Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Award, Governor’s Export Achievement Award, Greater Green Bay Chamber Manufacturing Award of Distinction and Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies. www.carnivoremeat.com
Contact
Melissa Olson
