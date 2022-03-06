Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity to Live in Its Inspiration Community in Douglas County
Aurora, CO, March 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the last chances to live in its popular Inspiration community in Douglas County with two quick move-in homes available. This 55+ active-adult community in the South Metro Denver area is ideally situated within a premier master plan featuring resort-style amenities.
Toll Brothers at Inspiration boasts the exceptional convenience of being just 30 minutes to downtown Denver and Denver International Airport, and only moments away from major shopping and entertainment.
The two quick move-in homes available for sale are the 2,313-sq.-ft. Dunraven Traditional and the 2,403-sq.-ft. Bancroft Country Manor home designs. Both homes offer luxury single-level living with two bedrooms, two baths, two-car garages, and stunning mountain views. The Dunraven features a walk-out basement and private owner’s suite with picturesque bay window. The Bancroft has a garden-level basement, open great room with a 12-foot sliding, stacking door, and gas fireplace.
“Buyers love our home designs because they combine luxury and function, giving them the comfort and space they need for entertaining, hobbies, relaxation and more,” said Reggie Carveth, Division President of Toll Brothers in Colorado.
Inspiration’s 8,000-sq.-ft. Hilltop Club features a wide variety of amenities for residents, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, multi-purpose room, library, and large banquet/event room. Outdoor amenities include a hot tub, resort-style pool, barbecue, event lawn with a stage, and courts for tennis, bocce, and pickleball.
The Toll Brothers at Inspiration community is located one mile south of the Gartrell Road interchange (exit 9) of E-470, bounded on the south by Inspiration Drive and on the north by the Heritage Eagle Bend Golf Club. The sales center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is located at 8393 S. Winnipeg Ct., Aurora, CO 80016. For more information, visit TollBrothersAtInspiration.com or call 303-708-1856.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." The company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states.
Toll Brothers was named the World's Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine's 2022 survey of the World's Most Admired Companies(R), the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder Magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder Magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.
