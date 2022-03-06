Launch of the Austin’s PinkStrong Multisport Series for Women, SwimBikeRun Fun Events Combine Fitness, Camaraderie, Friends, and Fun Competition

SwimBikeRunFun Events has launched a new athletic multisport event series for women. Mixing fitness, friends, and camaraderie into a fun competition, PinkStrong is making Triathlons feel like soirees. The PinkStrong Multisport Race Series aims to bolster and strengthen Austin's community of female cyclists and runners. PinkStrong provides training plans for all of their events and helps reach & encourage women to train and complete multisport events like triathlons, duathlons & aquabike.