Launch of the Austin’s PinkStrong Multisport Series for Women, SwimBikeRun Fun Events Combine Fitness, Camaraderie, Friends, and Fun Competition
SwimBikeRunFun Events has launched a new athletic multisport event series for women. Mixing fitness, friends, and camaraderie into a fun competition, PinkStrong is making Triathlons feel like soirees. The PinkStrong Multisport Race Series aims to bolster and strengthen Austin's community of female cyclists and runners. PinkStrong provides training plans for all of their events and helps reach & encourage women to train and complete multisport events like triathlons, duathlons & aquabike.
Austin, TX, March 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- With the launch of the Austin’s PinkStrong Multisport Series for Women, SwimBikeRun Fun Events combine fitness, camaraderie, friends, and fun competition.
SwimBikeRun Fun Events has launched a new, premiere athletic multisport event series for women - the PinkStrong Say Yes To Adventure race series. Mixing fitness, friends, and camaraderie into fun competition, PinkStrong races offers fitness-inspired "happy hours," 5k trail runs, cycling rides, duathlons, and triathlons for every pace and skill level.
Every woman is PinkStrong and SwimBikeRunFun is asking them to say yes to adventure and try multisport racing in 2022.
SwimBikeRun Fun Events provides women with boutique triathlons, trail 5k runs, cycling rides, and duathlons, for all paces and interests; athletes and interested athlete women can learn more about available events at www.swimbikerunfun.net/events.
PinkStrong Multisport Series will comprise of three primary events and will rotate throughout the Austin, Central Texas area in 2022, with supporting clinics and host locations at a variety of popular swim, bike, and run venues.
PinkStrong Multisport Racing participants and club members can use the clinics as social and technical learning opportunities, as well as to cultivate a fit happy hour experience, build camaraderie, and designed to contribute to their own PinkStrong Multisport Racing's overall success.
For 2022, the theme is Say Yes to Adventure. SwimBikeRun Fun Event's Race Director, Camille Baptiste, is asking "aspiring active women and those that are part of our fit tribe to be bold, be brave, be strong and say yes to adventure multisport racing in 2022."
Listed below are the PinkStrong Multisport Series featured events and all Club multisport training clinics. Additional PinkStrong races and events will be announced in the near future.
Events
PinkStrong Austin’s Women’s Duathlon & 5K (Lakeway City Park)-April 24, 2022
PinkStrong Austin’s Women’s Triathlon (YMCA Camp Moody)-June 5, 2022
PinkStrong Shero Ride (Co-ed) (Temple College)-Oct 30, 2022
Clinics
PinkStrong Flat Repair Clinic Hosted by Trek Lamar-February 5, 2022
PinkStrong Kit Expo & Brick Clinic (Veloway)-March 6, 2022
PinkStrong Trail Run Clinic (Brushy Creek Trail)-March 27, 2022
PinkStrong Transition Clinic & Course Preview (Lakeway City Park)-April 2, 2022
PinkStrong Swim Clinic & Course Preview (YMCA Camp Moody)-TBD
PinkStrong Bike Gearing & Hill Riding (Bastrop State Park)-TBD
"PinkStrong Events are all about women having a good time while getting active with other women and learning about the benefits of competing in multiple sports," said PinkStrong’s race director, Camille Baptiste. "PinkStrong is a whole collective for women's favorites when it comes to swimming, biking, running, and endurance training and racing." The healthy way of life has never looked so fun, fueled by inspiration and motivation, celebration of achievement, and a friendly social place.
SwimBikeRun Fun Events believes that all women, regardless of age, size, experience, or background, can be successful and complete a multisport event like a sprint duathlon, triathlon, or endurance cycling event with the right support and training. As shared by Camille Baptiste, "PinkStrong Races provides training plans for all of their events and helps reach and encourage women to train where they are at right now, helping them carve a successful path to completing a multisport endurance race."
Each PinkStrong event will include a festive post-race finish line experience where participants and spectators can toast success with a special PinkStrong event drink, treats, and energetic tunes while enjoying photo opportunities and finish line party games like corn hole and dancing.
To RSVP for any of the PinkStrong clinics or events, visit https://www.swimbikerunfun.net/events, the official website of the PinkStrong Multisport series. PinkStrong race and clinic information can also be found on and by liking the SwimBikeRun Fun Events Facebook page.
In addition to providing women a fun and active morning with friends, the PinkStrong Multisport Race Series aims to bolster and strengthen Austin's community of female cyclists and runners. According to Triathlete.com, Endurance Coach Jonathan Cane is an advocate of duathlons because they are a great way to introduce people to the idea of doing multiple sports as part of a single race. Coach Cane also noted that he’s used duathlons as a way to prep athletes for triathlons, whether it's their first triathlon ever or a return after a few months or years away.
For more information about Austin’s Women’s PinkStrong Multisport & Cycling Events, visit our race registration information page. Registration is open for all events. Follow the event and get the latest updates on Instagram and on SwimBikeRun Fun Events Facebook page.
There are sponsorship and donation opportunities available for all PinkStrong and SwimBikeRunfun clinics and events. For more information, please visit the event sponsorship page.
About SwimBikeRun Fun Club & Events
Swim Bike Run Fun Club & Events is a Texas non-profit organization that develops and promotes women's endurance fitness events, educational training clinic experiences, and organizes regional and national club meetups and health challenges centered on sports competition for women in multisport events (such as triathlon, duathlon, aquathlon, and aquabike) and the individual sports disciplines. The primary goal of Swim Bike Run Fun Club & Events is to encourage more women to participate in multisport events, triathlons and cycling. Additional information about SBR Fun Club & Events, programs and services is available at www.swimbikerunfun.net.
Contacts
SwimBikeRun Fun Club & Events
sbrfunevents@gmail.com
www.swimbikerunfun.net
www.swimbikerunfun.net/sponsorship
Socials:
https://www.facebook.com/swimbikerunfunevents
https://www.instagram.com/swimbikerunfunevents
https://www.instagram.com/pinkstrongduathlon/
