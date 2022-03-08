When Irish Eyes Are Frightening: Popular Haunted St. Patrick’s Comes to Western PA
Fear-seekers can face off against Evil Leprechauns and more in 2 St. Patrick's Haunted Attractions.
Uniontown, PA, March 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The luck of the Irish may or may not be with Horror fans this March.
Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park in Uniontown will be hosting "St. Patrick’s Day Massacre," an immersive and unique Haunted St. Patrick’s Event which attracted large crowds for its 2021 debut, for 2 Nights this March. The Park has previously presented Haunted Christmas events, which were named by The Travel Channel as one of the Top 10 Scariest Christmas Haunted Houses in the Country, as well as a terrifyingly popular Haunted Valentine’s.
Following the festive terrors, the Park has outfitted 2 of its Haunted Houses with outrageous St. Patrick’s decor and new creatures. This promises to be a new type of experience for the area, complete with Evil Leprechauns, Killer Reptilian Creatures, Irish Clown Mob “Hitmen,” and many more dark characters.
"Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park has quickly gained a reputation for offering unique Haunted House experiences," says partner and Marketing Director Aidan P. Finnegan. "A Haunted St. Patrick’s event hasn’t existed in our area prior to last year, and especially at Haunted Attractions with a high level of intense scare. We received such positive feedback from last year’s event, it was a no-brainer to bring it back in the spring of 2022."
The event features two individual St. Patrick’s Day-themed Haunted Houses; one being “Goldfellas,” a two - floor “Mansion” walk-through interactive murder mystery where visitors must face a Gold Beast while attempting to identify the killer of the “O’Weary Gang’s” leader. Across the park’s Midway area, visitors can also explore “Nathair: The Summoning,” a candle-lit walk through a coven of witches who are attempting to resurrect snake-like creatures, to take revenge on Saint Patrick. Detailed sets, strategic lighting, chilling sound effects and terrifying costumes further set the stage before live actors strike for the kill.
St. Patrick’s Day Massacre will be open March 11th and 12th. Admission to the event starts at $25 per person, and tickets can be purchased either at the event or via their website.
Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park is located at 236 Rolling Hills Estate Road, Uniontown, Pa., 15401.
Aidan P. Finnegan
724-984-0642
www.HauntedHillsEstate.com
724-984-0642
www.HauntedHillsEstate.com
