Grand Opening - Offroad RV Resort (Utah)
This new, premium RV Park is built to cater to the large, self-contained recreational vehicles with room for all the toys. Located near Capitol Reef National Park, and just a couple miles from world-renowned Swingarm City.
Torrey, UT, March 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- This new, premium RV Park is built to cater to the large, self-contained recreational vehicles with room for all the toys. Located near Capitol Reef National Park, and just a couple miles from world-renowned Swingarm City, Offroad RV Resort provides the space and use-specific amenities that larger RV operators crave.
Location. Situated on Scenic Highway 24, there are no man-made structures to impede your views or desert experience. Operating as a “Dark Sky” community, the desert stars shine down on your natural rock fire pit, helping you relax from a day of hiking, biking, or four-wheeling at any one of the “ride to” locations surrounding the resort.
Amenities. Each space is designed with ease of use, confidence, and relaxation. Featuring a brand new robust power grid, your full-featured RV will operate with proper electric power. A state of the art reverse osmosis water system provides each site with clean water. With sewer included this completes the full hookups at every site. You will have confidence maneuvering your rig and trailer from the space provided to each guest. Many of the sites are “pull-through” at a minimum of one hundred feet, with at least sixty-five feet between the neighbors. Driving a large Diesel Pusher with a TOAD or trailer in the Offroad RV Resort is anxiety free.
The founders of the Offroad RV Resort are driven to help others with large self-contained RV’s have a place that caters to their needs - location, space, power, and clean water... with a desert serenity and night sky as an added bonus. Offroad RV Resort is currently accepting reservations with their Grand Opening. Use the website for reservations and touch free check in. No physical check-in with the camp host or office is required, just drive straight to your site. Be sure to follow them on Instagram.
https://www.offroadrvresort.com/
@offroadrvresort - Instagram
