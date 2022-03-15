Musotica Launches Gender-Neutral and Plus Size Vinyl and Faux Latex Lingerie Collection
The online fashion and lingerie retailer has introduced a variety of new vinyl and faux latex items to their catalog with a focus on gender-neutral and plus-size additions.
Los Angeles, CA, March 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Musotica meets high demand with its first gender-neutral lingerie collection to offer lingerie to all of its customers.
The latest collection features a selection of lingerie sets, teddies, rompers, bustiers, corsets, robes, mini dresses, alongside complementary accessories.
Founded by celebrity stylist and designer, Sarah Wallner, the 2022 vinyl and faux latex lingerie collection is inspired by societal demand for gender-neutral lingerie, alongside the booming plus-size market.
The collection offers customers a variety of sexy and fun styles with a combination of mesh and fishnet materials also featuring throughout.
When asked about the latest collection, Sarah said: “You'll see this style on all of the biggest stars, red faux pants in celebrity Instagram posts, black vinyl on singers and actresses at Milan Fashion Week, and on all of the drag Queens across the US and beyond.
“We want to offer something for everyone. You can expect lots of different styles and unique details, perfect for our customers who are looking to express themselves.
“We are looking to push boundaries and societal ‘norms’ and have our customers beaming with pride and confidence, being authentically them.”
Throughout the collection, a combination of open cup, zipper closures, buckle, and studded items are featured in an abundance of unique styles to suit every gender and size.
Many of the items within the collection are also available in plus-size sizing, up to size 3X.
Sarah added: “Not only does this collection speak to all customers but also offers a go-to collection for those looking to dip their toe in this fetish-esque style.
“Vinyl and faux latex not only look amazing, they feel amazing and cannot fail to make a statement. We expect to see these items on our everyday customers, influencers, Drag Queens, and in burlesque performances."
