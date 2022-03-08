Call for Entries – Boston Wine Competition
Boston, MA, March 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Competition managers are now accepting entries across the globe for the first annual Boston Wine Competition, which will take place November 3 - 4, 2022.
To promote winners, the competition will recognize all platinum, gold, and premium award winners in the Boston Globe, which reaches over 223,000 subscribers, making the entry fee expense well worth its investment.
Additionally, the competition exposes wineries to tap into the East Coasts’ billion-dollar wine revenue market, at its inflection point towards future growth, through social media and partnering with local wine and food festivals across New England.
The competition is the first of its kind, balancing the art and science of winemaking. The intent is to showcase wine diversity across the globe, spotlighting wines that earn renowned recognition. Raye Bouschet, Executive Director and cofounder of the Boston Wine Competition created the competition to place emphasis on what differentiates each wine from competitors. Judges score wines based on the winemaker’s ability to balance art and science, while making sound, quality wines that consumers will love, through uniqueness and storytelling.
From Sonoma to the Finger Lakes, and Bordeaux to Barossa Valley, each entry is judged independently by experts familiar with the styles and varieties specific to each geographic region, followed by a final round, in which the top wines compete for Best in Show and Best in Class. Judges will reveal the winners in January 2023.
Final entry deadline is October 21, 2022.
The competition happens annually in Boston. For more information, please visit https://www.bostonwinecomp.com.
