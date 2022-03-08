Holi Miami, the Indian Festival of Colors and Spring Celebration, is Coming to Wynwood
The Outdoor Family Friendly Event Will be Co-Hosted by the Nonprofit MAIACA, Miami Association of Indian Americans for Culture and the Arts.
Miami, FL, March 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- MAIACA, Miami Association of Indian Americans for Culture and the Arts, will co-host Holi Miami, a celebration to welcome Spring. Holi signifies a time for unity, forgiveness and renewal in ancient India. Festival goers are invited to take part in a traditional coordinated color throw. This ritual symbolizes equality amongst all people and the rebuilding of relationships. Attendees are encouraged to wear white in anticipation of being covered in the vibrant colors of Holi. The event, scheduled for Saturday, March 19th, will take place in the heart of Wynwood.
“Holi takes on even greater significance in our world today. We look forward to celebrating Spring and new beginnings together as a community in Miami, in unity,” said Niraj Mehta, President of MAIACA.
Holi Miami will feature Indian food, DJs, performances and several kids activities. Bollywood performers, local music and dance groups, and dhol and tabla players are scheduled to perform. Food from Miami favorites Bombay Darbar, Diya and Namaste Miami will be available for sale. Bali Chainani, from the Bravo series Family Karma, will also make an appearance.
Holi Miami will be the first celebration of its kind to take place in Wynwood. Tickets for Holi are available via EventBrite. The March 19th event will take place in a lot located at 2400 NW 2nd Avenue Miami, Florida 33129. The festival is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. MAIACA will have a booth with information about Holi as well as about their organization. Please visit MAIACA to make a donation or learn more.
About MAIACA:
MAIACA, Miami Association of Indian Americans for Culture and Arts, connects people who share a passion for traditional and contemporary Indian arts and culture. Established in 2018 by a group of South Florida Indian American community members, MAIACA organizes and hosts events, showcasing and promoting diverse Indian artists and art forms. MAIACA has received grant funding and community support from Miami-Dade County, the Miami Film Festival and the Miami Foundation. MAIACA is a 501 (3) registered non-profit organization. For more information, visit http://www.maiaca.org.
