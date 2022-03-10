ERP Software Provider in UAE TrueBays IT Software Trading LLC Launched the Updated Version of StackFX ERP
TrueBays IT Software Trading LLC is a fast growing Dubai-based ERP and business software solutions provider.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- TrueBays IT Software Trading LLC is a fast-growing Dubai-based ERP and business software solutions provider specialized in providing software applications for small to large level companies. Truebays focus on providing customized software’s like ERP Software Dubai, HR and Payroll software, Accounting software, POS software retails and restaurants, Inventory management software, etc. in UAE. Truebays started their business in UAE in the year 2007.
Initially when they started Truebays focused on only accounting module, after understanding the requirements from the customers. Truebays has created an all-in ERP software with all the business management modules. Today businesses need advanced systems to manage all their activities. Truebays provides systematic real time solution for managing all department functions in one complete ERP Software solution. Truebays has customized software solutions that cater to the requirements of all industries.
SatckFX ERP is a very user friendly, cloud-based ERP system in UAE. StackFX helps to fully automate the business process and have a better overview of the business. StackFX ERP offers modules like CRM, accounts, sales, purchases, inventory, order management, human resources management, and more in one software. StackFX ERP is suitable for different industries like trading, manufacturing, contracting and service industries.
Truebays has team of domain experts to do all kinds of development on the product based on customer requirements. Their R & D, support team are locally available in UAE.
With the help of domain experts from software industry has helped Truebays to launch an updated version of StackFX ERP. Very soon, Truebays hopes to launch more products.
Contact
TrueBays IT Software Trading LLCContact
Sireesha Manepalli
+971 563838329
https://www.truebays.com
Office 111B, Ibn Battuta Gate Offices, Sheikh Zayed Road, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai
Sireesha Manepalli
+971 563838329
https://www.truebays.com
Office 111B, Ibn Battuta Gate Offices, Sheikh Zayed Road, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai
