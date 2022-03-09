2b Acting Introduces In-Show Interactive Advertising
Demonstrating the creativity that exists within the North of England, Yorkshire-based digital media and theatre company, 2b Acting, have introduced another first by offering a new advertising service within their 360 Interactive sitcom, Gym BS, on their InView channel.
Leeds, United Kingdom, March 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The link between advertising and productions have always been symbiotic in nature. Popular shows attract advertisers, but when this occurs, the viewer has to contend with adverts interrupting the show they want to watch. Advertisers on the other hand, especially online, have to put up with their adverts being skipped. All the effort and cost of making an advert can be wasted when the viewer doesn’t even allow it to start, or dismisses it as soon as it pops up, just to get to what they want to watch. Advertisers that can afford it have designed ways around this with product placement inside productions that they hope will be successful. The drawback is once the production is released no changes can be made and advertising opportunities is locked off to any other advertiser wanting to get in on the shows success.
"2b Acting’s innovation is like product placement, but better," says David Jones,2b Acting’s founder. With their Gym BS 360 Interactive Sitcom Series, they have recognised that the posters on the walls in the 360 space can be changed at any time after production without affecting the action. Advertisers can display interactive posters inside the show that when looked at by the viewer, communicates information on demand. As the posters are part of the shows they can’t be skipped. The posters are always available so the user can choose when to let an advert interrupt their viewing. The flexibility to change the posters gives many advertisers the chance to take advantage of increasing viewing numbers as the shows popularity grows... Plus, if the advertising poster has a QR code, the viewer can choose to scan it directly from the video and get information without leaving the show.
“This use of In-Show Interactive Advertising is an industry game changer," says David Jones. "Advertisers and Producers can work together to benefit each other. Advertising money can lead to more productions, which for 2b Acting means increased opportunities for actors and creatives.”
360 Interactive is where the viewer can move the video viewpoint 360 Degrees to watch any part of what is playing. The interactivity is specific content when viewed can trigger events, such as displaying additional information or jumping to different places, like websites, contact forms or brochures. This function within Gym BS is what makes In-show Interactive Advertising possible.
"2b Acting’s innovation is like product placement, but better," says David Jones,2b Acting’s founder. With their Gym BS 360 Interactive Sitcom Series, they have recognised that the posters on the walls in the 360 space can be changed at any time after production without affecting the action. Advertisers can display interactive posters inside the show that when looked at by the viewer, communicates information on demand. As the posters are part of the shows they can’t be skipped. The posters are always available so the user can choose when to let an advert interrupt their viewing. The flexibility to change the posters gives many advertisers the chance to take advantage of increasing viewing numbers as the shows popularity grows... Plus, if the advertising poster has a QR code, the viewer can choose to scan it directly from the video and get information without leaving the show.
“This use of In-Show Interactive Advertising is an industry game changer," says David Jones. "Advertisers and Producers can work together to benefit each other. Advertising money can lead to more productions, which for 2b Acting means increased opportunities for actors and creatives.”
360 Interactive is where the viewer can move the video viewpoint 360 Degrees to watch any part of what is playing. The interactivity is specific content when viewed can trigger events, such as displaying additional information or jumping to different places, like websites, contact forms or brochures. This function within Gym BS is what makes In-show Interactive Advertising possible.
Contact
2b Acting Ltd.Contact
David Jones
07811 544422
https://2bacting.com
High-quality images are available on request, where required.
David Jones
07811 544422
https://2bacting.com
High-quality images are available on request, where required.
Categories