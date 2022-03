In Celebration of International Women's Day, WNFC Announces New Powerhouse Advisory Board

Dallas, TX, March 09, 2022 --( PR.com )-- The Women's National Football Conference (WNFC), a provocative women's tackle football league announced today the election of several new board members. The revamped advisory board additions included executives from the META (Facebook), NFL, Media, Fashion, Entertainment, Investment Banking, and more who are working with the WNFC Executive team to assemble the most commercially viable, professional women's tackle football league in the history of sports. The new advisory board includes:Melissa Lawton - Head of Sports Production - Facebook (Meta)David Hill - President- Vyre Network, President of Cabo Verde CapitalDr. D'Wayne Edwards - Founder of PENSOLE Lewis College of Business & DesignLamar Seay - CEO Vyre Network/COO of Cabo Verde CapitalScott Pioli - Front Office Analyst for NFL Network and CBS Sports, Former NFL GM (5X NFL Executive of the Year)Patrick Willis - Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, Former Defensive Captain of the 49rsAnn Kletz - CEO/Co-Founder of Goal FiveKiran Murthy - Sr. Managing Director, Transformation at Charles SchwabKatherine Rathe - Senior Vice President–Wealth Management - UBSJennifer King - Assistant RB Coach at Washington CommandersPatrick Crakes - Owner Crakes Media/ 20 Year Former Fox Sports ExecutiveThe board kicked off its first session in February 2022 and has its minds set on creating one of the most impactful women's sports leagues in recent history.About the WNFC: The WNFC revolutionized women's football by bringing the sport to the world stage for the first time. With major sponsorships from adidas and Riddell sports, the 17 team national league, exists to help women and girls reach their full potential through the power of football. The WNFC is the highest level of professional women's tackle football in the world.