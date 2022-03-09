In Celebration of International Women's Day, WNFC Announces New Powerhouse Advisory Board
Today, the WNFC announced an impressive group of global industry leaders who have committed via Board Advisory roles to come together and build one of the most impactful women's sports leagues in recent history.
Dallas, TX, March 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Women's National Football Conference (WNFC), a provocative women's tackle football league announced today the election of several new board members. The revamped advisory board additions included executives from the META (Facebook), NFL, Media, Fashion, Entertainment, Investment Banking, and more who are working with the WNFC Executive team to assemble the most commercially viable, professional women's tackle football league in the history of sports. The new advisory board includes:
Melissa Lawton - Head of Sports Production - Facebook (Meta)
David Hill - President- Vyre Network, President of Cabo Verde Capital
Dr. D'Wayne Edwards - Founder of PENSOLE Lewis College of Business & Design
Lamar Seay - CEO Vyre Network/COO of Cabo Verde Capital
Scott Pioli - Front Office Analyst for NFL Network and CBS Sports, Former NFL GM (5X NFL Executive of the Year)
Patrick Willis - Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, Former Defensive Captain of the 49rs
Ann Kletz - CEO/Co-Founder of Goal Five
Kiran Murthy - Sr. Managing Director, Transformation at Charles Schwab
Katherine Rathe - Senior Vice President–Wealth Management - UBS
Jennifer King - Assistant RB Coach at Washington Commanders
Patrick Crakes - Owner Crakes Media/ 20 Year Former Fox Sports Executive
The board kicked off its first session in February 2022 and has its minds set on creating one of the most impactful women's sports leagues in recent history.
About the WNFC: The WNFC revolutionized women's football by bringing the sport to the world stage for the first time. With major sponsorships from adidas and Riddell sports, the 17 team national league, exists to help women and girls reach their full potential through the power of football. The WNFC is the highest level of professional women's tackle football in the world.
Melissa Lawton - Head of Sports Production - Facebook (Meta)
David Hill - President- Vyre Network, President of Cabo Verde Capital
Dr. D'Wayne Edwards - Founder of PENSOLE Lewis College of Business & Design
Lamar Seay - CEO Vyre Network/COO of Cabo Verde Capital
Scott Pioli - Front Office Analyst for NFL Network and CBS Sports, Former NFL GM (5X NFL Executive of the Year)
Patrick Willis - Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, Former Defensive Captain of the 49rs
Ann Kletz - CEO/Co-Founder of Goal Five
Kiran Murthy - Sr. Managing Director, Transformation at Charles Schwab
Katherine Rathe - Senior Vice President–Wealth Management - UBS
Jennifer King - Assistant RB Coach at Washington Commanders
Patrick Crakes - Owner Crakes Media/ 20 Year Former Fox Sports Executive
The board kicked off its first session in February 2022 and has its minds set on creating one of the most impactful women's sports leagues in recent history.
About the WNFC: The WNFC revolutionized women's football by bringing the sport to the world stage for the first time. With major sponsorships from adidas and Riddell sports, the 17 team national league, exists to help women and girls reach their full potential through the power of football. The WNFC is the highest level of professional women's tackle football in the world.
Contact
WNFCContact
Janice Masters
724-809-5247
www.wnfcfootball.com
Janice Masters
724-809-5247
www.wnfcfootball.com
Categories