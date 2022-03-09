Toll Brothers Announces Final New Home Sites in Vista Point, Retreat at Southshore Communities at the Aurora Reservoir
Aurora, CO, March 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced only a limited number of home sites remain in its popular Vista Point at Southshore and Retreat at Southshore communities at the Aurora Reservoir.
Vista Point at Southshore and the Retreat at Southshore are located in southeast Aurora in an amenity-rich, resort-style neighborhood. Home buyers may choose from one- and two-story home designs, with many available options to personalize their home. Homes in Vista Point start at 2,897 square feet and are priced from the low-$900,000s, and homes in the Retreat start at 2,516 square feet and are priced from the low-$700,000s.
“With stunning mountain and reservoir views, superior Cherry Creek Schools, world-class shopping and dining, easy access to DIA and the DTC, and a variety of outdoor recreational opportunities, the Retreat and Vista Point at Southshore communities define Colorado living at its finest,” says Reggie Carveth, Division President for Toll Brothers in Colorado. “We encourage interested home buyers to visit soon and explore the last remaining home sites available at these two exceptional communities.”
Other features and highlights of the Retreat and Vista Point Southshore communities include:
Numerous recreational opportunities including boating, fishing, paddle boarding, and diving at the Aurora Reservoir;
Scenic walking trails linking the community to the reservoir; and
The Lighthouse community clubhouse with pool, splash zone, taproom, community room, arcade, and fitness facilities.
From Denver: Take I-25 to E-470 and take the Smoky Hill Road exit (Exit 10). Head east on Smoky Hill Road and turn left onto South Ider St. Turn right onto East Calhoun Dr. The model home and sales center (27391 East Lakeview Dr., Aurora, 80016) will be on your left. For more information, call 720-828-8835 or visit www.tollbrothers.com/Colorado.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states as well as in the District of Columbia.
Toll Brothers was named the World's Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine's 2022 survey of the World's Most Admired Companies(R), the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder Magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder Magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.
