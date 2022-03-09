Waquoit Wordsmith Press Announces Release of Numerous New Titles

Waquoit Wordsmith Press is pleased to announce new titles recently released. "Cape Safety, Inc. - Danger Dogs Series" is now available. The series comprises 4 novels about environmental, safety, and disaster stories set in a consulting firm on Cape Cod. A cookbook entitled An iGen Cookbook for the Unskilled awaits hungry students. Their latest work, Training Ship - A High Seas Comedy, is about a maritime training cruise, set in 1975.