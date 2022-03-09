Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of New York Self Storage Facility
Branchburg, NJ, March 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The LC Realty Team, Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliates, announce the sale of The Moving Storage Center of Long Island, a 44,727 square-foot self-storage facility located in Islip, NY. Linda Cinelli and Edan Cohen of LC Realty were exclusively retained to represent the Seller, an independent owner and manager who originally developed the facility in 2000, and LC Realty procured the Buyer, an investment firm based in New York City that owns and manages self-storage facilities.
The Moving Storage Center of Long Island consists of 2 buildings and contains 217 units as well as 30 outdoor parking spaces, positioned on 1.6 Acres of land. The facility is located on 260 Moffitt Boulevard, less than a mile from highly traveled Route 27, Sunrise Highway.
LC Realty has offices both NYC and NJ and is the Argus Self Storage Advisor broker affiliate for New York and New Jersey. Edan Cohen can be reached at 646-630-8511 and Linda Cinelli can be reached at 908-722-5661.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
