An Iliad at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Solana Beach, CA, March 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- North Coast Rep announces the return engagement of An Iliad by Lisa Peterson and Denis O'Hare, an adaptation of Homer’s classic poem about the Trojan War. A war-weary poet recalls the nobility, savagery and valor of the battles and warriors, while deftly exploring the human costs of war through the centuries. Richard Baird brings to life the power and humor of this adaptation with accompaniment by Amanda Schaar.
David Ellenstein directs Richard Baird on North Coast Rep’s mainstage. The play was streamed last year as part of our steaming series and David Ellenstein felt it was an important piece of theatre and that our audience should see this live on stage.
Set by Scenic Designer Marty Burnett and props by Phillip Korth. Aaron Rumley is the Stage Manager and Lighting/Sound Designer.
An Iliad will be performed from March 31-April 10 as a limited run at North Coast Repertory Theatre: 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $49 and can be purchased on our website or at the Box Office (858) 481-1055
