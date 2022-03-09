Modernizing Military Medicine to Strengthen Defense Health
The Operational Medicine Symposium is returning to San Antonio, TX, this April 12-13, 2022.
San Antonio, TX, March 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The DOD and MHS are adapting to and preparing for the potential for a future battlefield marked by a high-end, mass casualty fight. In order to ensure a ready medical force, and a medically ready force, we must speed up the efficiency, delivery, and effectiveness of combat casualty care, medical evacuations, and advanced field diagnostic systems.
The 2022 Operational Medicine Symposium will feature two days of plenary sessions, panel discussions and tech talks that will highlight key topics in military healthcare, including in areas of combat care, medical logistics, human performance, telemedicine, and a new panel discussion for 2022 on R&D Initiatives at the DHA’s Centers of Excellence. Hear from senior medical officials, clinicians, government leaders, and solution providers on the latest innovations and opportunities to advance the practice of medicine in expeditionary environments.
To this end, this symposium will feature senior level-speakers and sessions including:
Enabling Innovation to Deliver a Medically Ready Force
- BG Katherine Simonson, USA, DAD, Research & Engineering, DHA
59th Medical Wing’s Efforts to Enable Warrior Medics to Provide Exceptional Care
- Brig Gen Jeannine Ryder, USAF, Commander, 59th Medical Wing, JBSA; Chief, Air Force Nurse Corps
Enabling the Continuation of Exceptional Military Medicine at BAMC
- BG Clinton Murray, USA, Commanding General, Brooke Army Medical Center
Enabling Combat Care Readiness and Improving Trauma Patient Outcomes
- Col. (Dr.) Stacy Shackelford, USAF, Chief, Joint Trauma System, DHA
Panel: Military Health System Centers of Excellence: Researching & Developing Innovative Advancements in Military Medicine Diagnosis, Treatment and Recovery
- Panel Moderator: CAPT Sean Biggerstaff, USN (Ret), PhD, SES, Deputy Director, Research & Engineering, DHA
Educating Military Medics for Today’s Needs and Tomorrow’s Challenges
- CAPT Thomas C. Herzig, USN, Commandant, Medical Education and Training Campus
Diamond, Platinum, Gold, Luncheon Level and Exhibit Opportunities are sold out. To inquire about additional sponsorship opportunities, please contact Thomas Engelman at tengelman@dsigroup.org, 201-918-3477.
Defense Strategies Institute is pleased to welcome back it's Diamond Sponsor, Leidos. Current sponsors and exhibitors at the 2022 symposium include Leidos, Medweb, North American Rescue, Drip Drop ORS, Tactical Medical Solutions, Geneva Foundation, Battelle, GDIT, Shoreland, DLH Corp, Wellness Brands, ADS Inc., Badaux Bio, Thornhill Medical, BMK Ventures, Safeguard Medical, Delta Development Team, Fort Defiance Industries, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, The Borden Institute, CAE, eHealth Exchange, 4DBIO3, ZOLL Medical, Iowa Technology Institute, Henry Jackson Foundation, 3M Medical, SafER and Philips.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 4th Operational Medicine Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://operationalmedicine.dsigroup.org/.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
Symposium is closed to the press and no recordings will be allowed.
