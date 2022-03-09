Ronn Torossian Releases Book Excerpt
New York, NY, March 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ronn Torossian, one of America's leading public relations executives has just released an excerpt from his paperback book, the updated version of "For Immediate Release: Shape Minds, Build Brands, and Deliver Results with Game-Changing Public Relations."
Torossian has released the following excerpt:
-Old-fashioned networking never gets old. Put yourself personally and professionally at the center of networking, whether it’s forwarding an interesting and relevant news story to colleagues via e-mail or helping to organize a social gathering. When you assist a colleague in the industry, or a reporter with a story you aren’t involved in, it allows you to win long-term in PR.
-There’s always more to achieve. If you secure coverage in the USA Today, set your sights on The Wall Street Journal next time.
-There’s always an emergency. In today’s media world, they need your response now—no one cares if your Aunt Mary is dying or if there’s a flood in your basement. The story is still being written and the only question is—will your take be included or not?
-Read the news. Know what’s going on in the media so you can tie your PR strategy and relevant comments to the trends and stories of the day.
-The media chases each other’s tails. News assignment editors, although powerful, have limited power and a great deal of responsibility. If they make a mistake and fail to cover something that turns out to be important, their job is on the line. If one outlet does a story, the competitor will want it, too. Figure out how you can use the tail-chasing to your advantage.
-PR is a 24/7 career. The news never stops. When a bomb goes off at 8 p.m., newspapers, cable channels, and digital media are running updates continuously.
-Don’t reinvent the wheel. Given the surplus of marketing ploys out there, chances are there’s already an effort going on or a story line that ties in well with your brand that you can piggyback and ride the wave. For example, if you’re a beverage brand that caters to the college market, do product seeding through an event that’s already taking place on campus.
-Hire great PR people. The public’s sense of your brand comes from what the media says and how you turn up in search engine results. Good PR people can help ensure all of it reinforces your brand message (and don’t be so cheap on PR—don’t expect the world with tiny budgets).
-Work hard. Work really hard—the harder I work, the luckier I seem to become.
Torossian is a NYC-based entrepreneur and author.
