Kuusoft Now Offers Full Support for Windows 11 with their NexSigns Digital Signage
Enjoy the fastest speeds and best reliability when you run NexSigns on your Windows 11 operating software.
Burnaby, Canada, March 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Kuusoft now offers full support of Windows 11 for their NexSigns digital signage. This update ensures that NexSigns will continue to function perfectly into the future. However, NexSigns will still support Windows 7 and 8, even after they are discontinued.
The team at Kuusoft works diligently to make sure their digital signage solution can work on the newest Windows operating systems, as well as older systems. With Windows 10 set to be obsolete by the end of 2023, Kuusoft saw the need to update their NexSigns software and keep everything up to date.
By supporting Windows 11, all NexSigns customers can rest assured that their software will continue to stay up to date with modern operating systems. No matter what version of Windows you are using, NexSigns will always offer the same functionalities and reliabilities. By choosing NexSigns on Windows 11 you can enjoy their newest features without having to worry about compatibility and security.
Kuusoft is determined to keep NexSigns functioning for all their clients, no matter what platform they use. The research and development team at Kuusoft work tirelessly to ensure their solution functions the same way on every operating system. Kuusoft clients can have confidence that NexSigns will continue to support the most popular operating systems. Enjoy the best speeds and security, as well as long-term support, with NexSigns.
About Kuusoft Corp.: Founded in 2002, Kuusoft Corp. is a digital menu board and digital signage solutions provider based in Burnaby, BC. Kuusoft develops cutting-edge digital signage software and hardware. Our mission is to make solutions for all business sectors worldwide.
