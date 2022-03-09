Modern Campus Launches Instinct, Powerful Personalization Engine for Higher Education
New capabilities enable institutions to deliver personalized digital experiences to learners with ease.
Toronto, Canada, March 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Modern Campus, the higher education industry’s leading modern learner engagement platform, today announced at its customer conference, Modern Campus Evolve, the launch and general availability of its new personalization engine, Instinct™. Delivered first within Modern Campus Omni CMS, the leading web content management solution purpose-built for the unique needs of colleges and universities, this addition allows Modern Campus to extend its leadership by enabling the next-generation web experience that modern learners expect and modern higher education marketers desire.
Today’s learners demand a postsecondary experience that mirrors their online interactions with leading consumer brands. Seventy-four percent of users get frustrated with websites when their content has nothing to do with their interests, 52% of consumers will switch brands if their communications are not personalized, and 63% of students said that personalized outreach is influential when it comes to visiting or applying to a school. Modern learners are so accustomed to interacting with web properties that understand their interests that 44% will leave a website if it doesn’t know what they are looking for before they get there.
“Ours is a universe of same-day-everything, and learners are voting with their tuition dollars. They’re increasingly choosing institutions that offer highly personalized experiences in every area of the learner lifecycle, in addition to delivering exceptional education,” said Brian Kibby, chief executive officer of Modern Campus. “At Modern Campus, we’re building a platform that enables our customers to deliver that experience to every corner of the institution. At the same time, we’re making it easier for staff who are often stretched thin to bring those experiences to life.”
Instinct for Omni CMS enables higher education institutions to dramatically increase the engagement of website visitors by providing highly personalized content. Whether their goals are to attract new students, engage with alumni, or reach any other target audience, institutions can now leverage data from their student information system (SIS) or customer relationship management (CRM) system to build targeted segments that will deliver highly personalized content. For example, Omni CMS with Instinct enables colleges and universities to:
Display information related to a specific program based on a prospective student’s prior visitor behavior;
Create urgency by displaying an upcoming enrollment deadline for a prospective student’s program of interest;
Forward website visitors to the relevant in-state, near-state or out-of-state tuition pages for their program based on their geolocation;
Present a call-to-action for a first-year student to join a club after multiple visits to its webpage; and
Suggest a continuing education program or micro-credential opportunity based on an alumnus’s location and interests.
“The launch of Instinct from Modern Campus is a transformational moment in higher education marketing and digital engagement. Having the ability to use known user and unknown user personalization tactics to comfort and confirm to prospective students and their parents that they're on the right path - that they have something more to investigate on your website - is everything,” said Stephanie Geyer, director of digital strategy and innovation at the University of Montana. “For years now, schools have been chasing the ability to reach into the mind of website visitors and say, ‘Hey, we got you. We know what you're looking for and we want to connect you with our great resources because we think you fit here.’ This is a marketer's dream - I'm over the moon about it.”
“Personalization is how colleges and universities create loyalty for their institutional brand, and boost enrollment and retention. It’s how they build tight-knit communities that attract students to their campus and keep them there,” said Reuben Pressman, chief product officer at Modern Campus. “Instinct by Modern Campus enables higher education institutions to get in front of their students and deliver the right content at the right time to propel engagement. We are thrilled to bring this capability to life for our customers.”
Modern Campus plans to release Instinct personalization capabilities to additional areas of its engagement platform over the course of 2022.
About Modern Campus
Modern Campus is obsessed with empowering its 1,800+ higher education customers to thrive when radical transformation is required to respond to lower student enrollments and revenue, rising costs, crushing student debt, and administrative complexity.
The Modern Campus engagement platform powers solutions for non-traditional student management, web content management, catalog and curriculum management, student engagement and development, conversational text messaging, career pathways, and campus maps and virtual tours. The result: innovative institutions can create a learner-to-earner lifecycle that engages modern learners for life, while providing modern administrators with the tools needed to streamline workflows and drive high efficiency.
Modern Campus Web Content Management (Omni CMS) enables a next-generation web experience that attracts and engages modern learners with rich personalization – and enables modern marketers and web administrators to do big things with limited resources.
Learn how Modern Campus is leading the modern learner engagement movement at moderncampus.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
