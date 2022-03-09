DataSciencx is Committed to Helping Ecommerce Businesses Adapt New Business Tactics in 2022
Irvine, CA, March 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- DataSciencx is offering innovative solutions for companies to allow them to be agile in today’s ever changing business environment.
“To succeed in today’s climate, it is clear that companies need to embrace new digital data tactics, re-examine old outdated systems, and move beyond basic marketing and start tapping into new resources,” stated Robert Edwards, Director of Marketing at DataSciencx.
One trend that DataSciencx has been following closely is cryptocurrency. In 2020, a study found that around 2,300 U.S. businesses accept bitcoin as a payment option. Many businesses are embracing cryptocurrency and it is quickly becoming mainstream and a commonly accepted payment method.
“Data is the lifeblood of business and if companies do not change with the times, they will easily be outpaced by competitors,” said Edwards.
With the help of DataSciencx, Ecommerce businesses can expand their business’ footprint and reach a new customer base by expanding their payment options. Ecommerce businesses are looking for new ways to grow their business and data is the answer. DataSciencx also offers their clients free services like digital media content creation (video, drone and photo), data organization, WiFi based foot traffic monitoring via Adentro.com to better target look-alike prospects online, as well as the new RDR program (Rapid Dispute Resolution) to help e-merchants avoid chargebacks and keep their processing MIDs healthy.
“If businesses don’t expand and lean into their data to reach a new customer base, as well as keep up with new ways to avoid chargebacks by issuing rapid refunds where needed, it could really stunt their growth or even send them backwards”, stated Edwards.
As businesses navigate a new set of business rules, data will be important now more than ever to reach and attract existing and new customers. Making buying easier and more seamless for customers online is paramount and data can help businesses understand the potential challenges their customers might be facing and provide innovate solutions to solve those challenges.
About DataSciencx
DataSciencx is an Information Technology company located in Irvine, CA.
We empower business owners and their marketing teams to uncover, organize and understand their overlooked, fragmented and untapped data sources.
Our goal is to help businesses win more sales by solving the madness of misinformation with powerful data that creates a digital walkway to bring more customers through their doors.
“To succeed in today’s climate, it is clear that companies need to embrace new digital data tactics, re-examine old outdated systems, and move beyond basic marketing and start tapping into new resources,” stated Robert Edwards, Director of Marketing at DataSciencx.
One trend that DataSciencx has been following closely is cryptocurrency. In 2020, a study found that around 2,300 U.S. businesses accept bitcoin as a payment option. Many businesses are embracing cryptocurrency and it is quickly becoming mainstream and a commonly accepted payment method.
“Data is the lifeblood of business and if companies do not change with the times, they will easily be outpaced by competitors,” said Edwards.
With the help of DataSciencx, Ecommerce businesses can expand their business’ footprint and reach a new customer base by expanding their payment options. Ecommerce businesses are looking for new ways to grow their business and data is the answer. DataSciencx also offers their clients free services like digital media content creation (video, drone and photo), data organization, WiFi based foot traffic monitoring via Adentro.com to better target look-alike prospects online, as well as the new RDR program (Rapid Dispute Resolution) to help e-merchants avoid chargebacks and keep their processing MIDs healthy.
“If businesses don’t expand and lean into their data to reach a new customer base, as well as keep up with new ways to avoid chargebacks by issuing rapid refunds where needed, it could really stunt their growth or even send them backwards”, stated Edwards.
As businesses navigate a new set of business rules, data will be important now more than ever to reach and attract existing and new customers. Making buying easier and more seamless for customers online is paramount and data can help businesses understand the potential challenges their customers might be facing and provide innovate solutions to solve those challenges.
About DataSciencx
DataSciencx is an Information Technology company located in Irvine, CA.
We empower business owners and their marketing teams to uncover, organize and understand their overlooked, fragmented and untapped data sources.
Our goal is to help businesses win more sales by solving the madness of misinformation with powerful data that creates a digital walkway to bring more customers through their doors.
Contact
DataSciencx.comContact
Robert Edwards/ National Marketing Director
1-305-224-8817
DataSciencx.com
Robert Edwards/ National Marketing Director
1-305-224-8817
DataSciencx.com
Categories