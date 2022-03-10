Velocity Press to Publish Book on Berlin Electronic Music Scene
On 5 May 2022, Velocity Press will publish "Coming To Berlin: Global Journeys Into An Electronic Music And Club Culture Capital."
On 5 May 2022, Velocity Press will publish Coming To Berlin: Global Journeys Into An Electronic Music And Club Culture Capital.
The first up to date, post-pandemic, no-borders era book to cover Berlin’s role as an electronic music and cultural capital. Coming To Berlin breaks the tradition of Berlin’s perception as techno ground zero and shows the true diversity and richness that make up the city. Written by a former Londoner who made Berlin his home, the book captures nuances and details of living in Berlin that will be immediately relatable to fellow Berliners yet at the same time captures the city’s creative, free-living essence to anyone with a curiosity for Berlin and a love of electronic music.
Told through Paul Hanford’s novelistic narration, Coming To Berlin mixes imagination and interview, psychogeography and narrative, humour and horror. Each chapter follows intimate encounters with migrants, settlers and newcomers who have made the city their own. Club legends Mark Reeder and Love Parade founder Danelle DePicciotto talk about how their lives entwined with the 1980s punk and art movement, the Genialle Dillentanten, and how it led towards the birth of modern club culture in the city.
We follow the journey of a young Syrian refugee who has immersed himself in DJing and UK drill. We meet artists Ziúr, KMRU and DJ Fuckoff who’re reconfiguring experimentalism and global rhythms into safer spaces. We explore connections with Detroit, Nairobi, squat culture and hang with a political exile who became a techno DJ at the age of 67. And in a city now under threat from gentrification, Coming to Berlin arrives into a post-pandemic climate both a plea for multiculturalism and a love letter to the borderless potential of music.
“Writing Coming To Berlin and Velocity Press publishing it is an opportunity to show a Berlin I recognise. Something that has the rhythms of the city in its words, understands the nuances of how these surroundings play into the music. Like you’re hanging out with the people I’ve written about, maybe going out for a night and then strolling through the park with a coffee the next day. I hope through reading it, people feel a kinship towards the artists, the city and the music and what Berlin represents as some sort of intangible global beacon for creative freedom.” - Paul Hanford
