Loveforce International Releases New Digital Music Singles on Billy Ray Charles and Honey Davis
On Friday, March 11, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles by Billy Ray Charles and Honey Davis Respectively. Loveforce International will also host a worldwide book giveaway in honor of the two new Digital Music Singles.
Santa Clarita, CA, March 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, March 11, 2022, Loveforce International will release new Digital Music Singles on Billy Ray Charles and Honey Davis. The singles will be in two entirely different genres of music. Loveforce International will also give away a book in honor of the two singles.
The new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled “I Get So Emotional.” Musically, the song is in the old school groove Soul style. The music flows smoothly but there is a building of musical tension which is meant to play with one’s heartstrings. Lyrically, the song tells the story of unrequited love. The protagonist is in love with someone whose heart belongs to another. He knows that he will never end up with her but he can’t help but fall hard for her. All of these feelings stir up his emotions in a big way.
The New Digital Music Single by Honey Davis is entitled “Jessica.” Musically, the song is an upbeat, Rock and Power Pop music genres. Lyrically, it tells a simple story of young love. It’s about a boy who loves a girl and just wants to be with her.
The book being given away in honor of the two new Digital Music Singles is the e-book version of The Loveforce International Reader Volume 4. The book consists of 8 different writings by three different authors. Some of the writings are stories. The themes of the stories include, a man struggling to break free of an archaic societal custom, a dog under a woman’s car and a potentially Orwellian British law.
The e-book will be given away worldwide, on Friday, March 4th only, on Amazon exclusively. The new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTock, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
