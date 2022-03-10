The Women’s National Football Conference (WNFC) is Officially Going Global
Dallas, TX, March 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In celebration of International Women’s Day, the WNFC announced the launch of a Global Football Development Program (GFDP). This initiative grants WNFC clubs access to formal relationships with professional international women’s football teams and players for marketing, football development, fan engagement, awareness, and commercialization as part of an important, long-term, strategic effort to enable WNFC clubs to build prestigious global brands while driving the growth and development of women’s football internationally.
International football superstar Gaby Knops has been tapped to lead the effort as Director of Global Development. She will be joined by a team of Regional Directors:
Candace Avalos - Mexico, South America, Canada, Australia
Phoebe Schecter and Laura Dye- United Kingdom
Hedvig Palocci - Sweden Anni Alanko - Finland
Star Wright - Africa
"This important initiative enables WNFC teams to develop meaningful, direct relationships with professional teams, and players abroad, drive fan growth, visibility, improve game quality, inclusion for women and girls, and develop sponsorship opportunities globally. International players have been waiting for this!” -Gabby Knops, Director of Global Development - WNFC
As part of the GFDP, teams will create partnerships with international clubs for at least a two-year term, during which a team will have rights to pursue activities with the organization in that international market that are consistent with what they can do in their domestic locations. This includes in-person and digital marketing, corporate sponsorship sales, virtual fan events and activations, football development programs, youth football activities, merchandise sales, and co-marketing relationships with other sports and entertainment properties in the market.
Following the launch of this initiative, international teams and players may submit proposals to the Global Football Development Committee for review annually each spring.
The following countries will be the focus of the program which launches in the 2023 season:
United Kingdom:
Finland:
Sweden:
Mexico:
Africa:
Brazil
Honduras
Canada
Australia
About the WNFC: The WNFC revolutionized women's football by bringing the sport to the world stage for the first time. With major sponsorships from adidas and Riddell sports, the 17 team national league, exists to help women and girls reach their full potential through the power of football. The WNFC is the highest level of professional women's tackle football in the world.
International football superstar Gaby Knops has been tapped to lead the effort as Director of Global Development. She will be joined by a team of Regional Directors:
Candace Avalos - Mexico, South America, Canada, Australia
Phoebe Schecter and Laura Dye- United Kingdom
Hedvig Palocci - Sweden Anni Alanko - Finland
Star Wright - Africa
"This important initiative enables WNFC teams to develop meaningful, direct relationships with professional teams, and players abroad, drive fan growth, visibility, improve game quality, inclusion for women and girls, and develop sponsorship opportunities globally. International players have been waiting for this!” -Gabby Knops, Director of Global Development - WNFC
As part of the GFDP, teams will create partnerships with international clubs for at least a two-year term, during which a team will have rights to pursue activities with the organization in that international market that are consistent with what they can do in their domestic locations. This includes in-person and digital marketing, corporate sponsorship sales, virtual fan events and activations, football development programs, youth football activities, merchandise sales, and co-marketing relationships with other sports and entertainment properties in the market.
Following the launch of this initiative, international teams and players may submit proposals to the Global Football Development Committee for review annually each spring.
The following countries will be the focus of the program which launches in the 2023 season:
United Kingdom:
Finland:
Sweden:
Mexico:
Africa:
Brazil
Honduras
Canada
Australia
About the WNFC: The WNFC revolutionized women's football by bringing the sport to the world stage for the first time. With major sponsorships from adidas and Riddell sports, the 17 team national league, exists to help women and girls reach their full potential through the power of football. The WNFC is the highest level of professional women's tackle football in the world.
Contact
WNFCContact
Janice Masters
724-809-5247
www.wnfcfootball.com
Janice Masters
724-809-5247
www.wnfcfootball.com
Categories