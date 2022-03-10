Omni Pro Electronics Announces Availability of Adam Tech’s Ultra-High Speed Cable/Connector Assembly
New Adam Tech Cable/Connector Assembly from Omni Pro Supports Speeds up to 48GBPS.
Addison, TX, March 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Omni Pro Electronics has announced its availability of the Adam Tech Ultra High Speed HDMI 2.1 Connector/Cable Assembly. The new release provides uncompressed 8K video with HDR, and support bandwidth speeds up to 48Gbps. They also support 4K video, eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel), VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), QFT (Quick Frame Transport) and QMS (Quick Media Switching).
It has a contact resistance of 30mOhms, an insulation resistance of 100mOhm and a dielectric withstanding voltage of 300VAC. Housing for the Adam Tech HDMI 2.1 Connector is made of high-temperature black thermoplastic (UL94V-0) with a brass and nickel plated shell. It is rated for 10,000 cycles with an insertion force of 4.5Kgf and a withdrawal force of 1Kgf~4.0Kgf.
The 26AWG double-ended male-to-male cables are available in lengths of 3 ft., 6ft, 10ft and 16.5ft with HDMI-A 2.1 plugs. Jacketed in black PVC, the cable plug pins are gold flash plated with a tin over nickel shell with a black 55P PVC overmold and insulator.
Features & Benefits:
• Connector: HDMI A 2.1 receptacle
• Cable: double ended HDMI A 2.1 plugs
• 8K UHD (7680 × 4320) at 60Hz
• 4K UHD (3840 × 2160) at 120Hz
• Supports speeds up to 48 Gbps
• Low EMI interference
• Top quality audio with eARC
• Enhanced gaming capabilities with VRR, ALLM, and QFT
• Smooth frame rate transitions with QMS
• Multiple cable lengths
Applications:
• Audio/video data transfer
• Televisions
• Gaming consoles
• DVD/Blu-ray/Ultra HD players
• Media streaming devices
• Cable boxes
• Computers
• Entertainment systems
All assemblies must be 100% tested for shorts, open, continuity and physical appearance. They are lead free and RoHS compliant. In fact, all Adam Tech-manufactured connectors and cable assemblies, waterproof solutions and advanced automotive solutions are tested for electric capabilities and pressures. As a franchised distributor for Adam Tech Interconnects, Omni Pro Electronics supplies its full line of supply pins, connectors, plugs and assemblies.
About Omni Pro Electronics
Omni Pro Electronics (https://www.omnipro.net/) of Addison, Texas, is a franchised distributor of electronic components with an inventory of industrial control and board-level components used in a broad array of industrial, commercial and aerospace/defense applications. Specializing in Interconnect, Electromechanical and Passive Components, it is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).
