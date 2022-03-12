Cavallo Horse & Rider: Honey’s Mini Therapy Adventure Horses Wear Cavallo Hoof Boots for Retirement Home, Hospital, and School Visits
Miniature horses travel to Florida nursing homes to bring joy this spring. Miniature therapy horses clip-clop into retirement homes, hospitals and schools as part of Mary Rose Gullet’s Honey’s Mini Therapy Adventures.
Tampa, FL, March 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Horses do help humans. Miniature therapy horses are clip-clopping into retirement homes this spring to provide connection, entertainment and joy. As part of Mary Rose Gullet’s Honey’s Mini Therapy Adventures (https://minitherapy.org), the horses are visiting many people in need at retirement homes, hospitals, and schools. No matter where in Florida the tiny herd travels, they wear their Cavallo Hoof Boots (https://www.cavallo-inc.com) to protect their feet during visits.
Thirty-two-inch tall, “Honey,” is the miniature horse who started it all. The miniature horse delights all she meets. Plus, Gullet says people are excited to see the miniature horse–and are mesmerized by the sparkly, cute little boots.
“Our favorite part about the Cavallo Hoof Boots has to be the responses we get from the responses from the residents and patients that we visit,” she says. “You can hear her coming down the hallway and as soon as we turn the corner into their room, you can hear them gasp and just say ‘oh, I thought I heard a horse and look at her cute, tiny little shoes.’ Everyone cannot get over how cute Honey’s little hoof boots are. They really add a whole extra touch to each visit that we go on. From your senior care communities to the students that we meet in schools to the doctors that we see in hospitals. Everyone, of all ages, can really connect to the fact that there’s a tiny horse wearing shoes in their facility.”
Honey and her herd mates wear their Cavallo CLB (Cute Little Boots) wherever they go to help make sure their visits are safe and to ensure that the ponies' hooves don't affect carpet or flooring. The boots make the visits possible. Gullet now travels to schools, retirement homes, and hospitals with a full team of miniature horses.
CLBs are available for miniature horses and ponies with hooves measuring from 2 ⅜ to 4 inches and are available in black, bling, metallic blue, and unicorn pink color options. Find out more: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qXOUzjx9XDM and https://www.cavallo-inc.com/product-category/hoof-boot/mini-hoof-boots/
About HMTA
Honey’s Mini Therapy Adventures is a 501c3 organization based in central Florida. HMTA was designed around a therapeutic model wherein individuals of all ages, gender, and race with physical, cognitive, emotional, developmental, and behavioral disabilities find comfort, empowerment, self-esteem, and unconditional love through positive interventions with miniature horses. HMTA has connected with multiple facilities across central Florida and have expanded the program rapidly, reaching people in need from all aspects of life.
Watch this Tampa ABC Broadcasting clip about HMTA: https://www.abcactionnews.com/morning-blend/honeys-mini-therapy-adventures
Contact HMTA: HoneysMiniTherapyAdventures@gmail.com, (813) 957-3322, Facebook & Instagram: @HoneysMiniTherapyAdventures
The Cavallo website is loaded with research, testimonials, and FAQs to help guide you as you transition to barefoot and prepare to ride in any sport. Visit https://www.cavallo-inc.com for more help or join the discussion on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CavalloHoofboots. Sign up here for Cavallo's free newsletter and special community discounts: https://www.cavallo-inc.com/CavalloNews
Carole Herder is the author of the #1-bestselling books: There Are No Horseshoes in Heaven, and the newly-released Hoofprints on The Journey. Her company, Cavallo Horse & Rider Inc., manufactures and distributes horse products, including Cavallo Hoof Boots and Saddle Pads, to 26 countries worldwide. Herder designed and developed Cavallo Hoof Boots and Total Comfort System Saddle Pads. She's an honored recipient of the BCBusiness Women Innovator Award, Royal Bank of Canada Woman Entrepreneur Award, a member of the Women Presidents' Organization, and a certified Chopra University Yoga Instructor and Ayurvedic Teacher.
Visit https://www.cavallo-inc.com to learn about the full line of Cavallo Horse & Rider products. Call toll-free from the USA or Canada: (877) 818-0037.
