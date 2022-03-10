CS Odessa Introduces New Electronic Block Diagrams Solution
The new solution for ConceptDraw DIAGRAM complements and expands the existing vector libraries of the Industrial Engineering visual content.
Odessa, Ukraine, March 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CS Odessa is pleased to announce a new enlargement of the ConceptDraw solutions for Industrial Engineering. CS Odessa's team persistently continues to work hard on the development of content available to users of ConceptDraw software. This next addition to ConceptDraw DIAGRAM provides a collection of vector libraries and sample drawings designed to help create professional electronic block diagrams.
The block diagram is considered an essential tool for practitioners of electronic engineering. Electronic block diagrams allow simplifying the representation of complex system architecture. Any electronic system can be visually represented as a combination of some blocks.
ConceptDraw Electronic Block Diagrams solution contains 8 libraries that include over the 132 internationally standardized elements used to build electrical one-line diagrams. It provides a collection of 14 sample charts that can be used to make technical graphics of various mechanisms and devices of electronics, electrical engineering, automation, radio, and computer devices.
Electronic Block Diagrams solution is the best tool for creating professional strict, clear diagrams and electronics graphical designs. Also for documentation, specifications, reports, presentation slides. It is addressed to electronic-related professionals: engineers, architects, designers, and other specialists involved in electronic engineering.
The new addition to ConceptDraw Solutions is free for current users of ConceptDraw DIAGRAM 15 and ConceptDraw OFFICE 8.
ConceptDraw DIAGRAM is well-known for its ability to exchange documents with Microsoft Visio — the de facto standard in business graphics documents. It can open and save documents that can be used by Visio (VSD, VDX, and VSDX files) users. ConceptDraw DIAGRAM 15 retails for only $199US per end user license.
ConceptDraw OFFICE 8 is the eight-generation suite of ConceptDraw products. It includes DIAGRAM 15, MINDMAP 13, PROJECT 12, and many Solutions to power users through difficult and time-consuming tasks. ConceptDraw OFFICE retails now for $299US and can be purchased directly from CS Odessa or its resellers.
ConceptDraw Product Line:
Electronic Block Diagrams — includes vector images and sample drawings that support many ways to design block diagrams of electronic devices .
https://www.conceptdraw.com/solution-park/engineering-electronic-block-diagrams
ConceptDraw DIAGRAM 15 — business graphics and diagramming product (compatible with MS Visio file format).
https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/drawing-tool
ConceptDraw OFFICE 8 — powerful business performance management software suite that contains the entire ConceptDraw Product line.
https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/office
Solutions — the collection of task-oriented add-ons designed to provide business performance increasing solutions for all ConceptDraw products.
https://www.conceptdraw.com/solution-park
Operating Systems Supported
macOS 10.15 (Catalina), 11 (Big Sur), and 12 (Monterey)
Windows 8.1 and 10 (64-bit certified)
The block diagram is considered an essential tool for practitioners of electronic engineering. Electronic block diagrams allow simplifying the representation of complex system architecture. Any electronic system can be visually represented as a combination of some blocks.
ConceptDraw Electronic Block Diagrams solution contains 8 libraries that include over the 132 internationally standardized elements used to build electrical one-line diagrams. It provides a collection of 14 sample charts that can be used to make technical graphics of various mechanisms and devices of electronics, electrical engineering, automation, radio, and computer devices.
Electronic Block Diagrams solution is the best tool for creating professional strict, clear diagrams and electronics graphical designs. Also for documentation, specifications, reports, presentation slides. It is addressed to electronic-related professionals: engineers, architects, designers, and other specialists involved in electronic engineering.
The new addition to ConceptDraw Solutions is free for current users of ConceptDraw DIAGRAM 15 and ConceptDraw OFFICE 8.
ConceptDraw DIAGRAM is well-known for its ability to exchange documents with Microsoft Visio — the de facto standard in business graphics documents. It can open and save documents that can be used by Visio (VSD, VDX, and VSDX files) users. ConceptDraw DIAGRAM 15 retails for only $199US per end user license.
ConceptDraw OFFICE 8 is the eight-generation suite of ConceptDraw products. It includes DIAGRAM 15, MINDMAP 13, PROJECT 12, and many Solutions to power users through difficult and time-consuming tasks. ConceptDraw OFFICE retails now for $299US and can be purchased directly from CS Odessa or its resellers.
ConceptDraw Product Line:
Electronic Block Diagrams — includes vector images and sample drawings that support many ways to design block diagrams of electronic devices .
https://www.conceptdraw.com/solution-park/engineering-electronic-block-diagrams
ConceptDraw DIAGRAM 15 — business graphics and diagramming product (compatible with MS Visio file format).
https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/drawing-tool
ConceptDraw OFFICE 8 — powerful business performance management software suite that contains the entire ConceptDraw Product line.
https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/office
Solutions — the collection of task-oriented add-ons designed to provide business performance increasing solutions for all ConceptDraw products.
https://www.conceptdraw.com/solution-park
Operating Systems Supported
macOS 10.15 (Catalina), 11 (Big Sur), and 12 (Monterey)
Windows 8.1 and 10 (64-bit certified)
Contact
Computer System OdessaContact
Anna Korlyakova
+1 (877) 441-1150
www.conceptdraw.com
Anna Korlyakova
+1 (877) 441-1150
www.conceptdraw.com
Categories