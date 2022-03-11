Ground-Breaking Style and Innovation of FOPE at Malak Jewelers
Malak Jewelers is releasing new collections from the innovative Italian jewelry makers, FOPE. Featuring ground-breaking technology using 18K gold stretchable jewelry that is elegant, comfortable, and versatile.
Charlotte, NC, March 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Local Luxury Jewelry Store promotes Responsible Jewely with The Flex’it llines Featuring stretchable Bracelets and Rings.
Malak Jewelers is one of the largest renowned jewelers in the southeast that exclusively focus on diamonds and precious gems, announcing they have added a state-of-the-art Italian brand, FOPE, into their showroom.
FOPE has over 90 years in the beautiful jewelry-making industry originating from Vicenza, Italy. The brand's vision translates to signify, “Factory of Jewellery Precious Export." The unique jewelry displays contemporary Italian style through interpretation rooted in culture, family, and traditions. FOPE's craftsmanship entrenches the use of modern technology and 18K gold to unveil clasp-free stretchable jewelry that is stackable, elegant, comfortable, and versatile. Many people have fallen in love with the brand, not only for the beautiful pieces. but, also for the lifetime warranty that provides peace of mind.
FOPE’s innovative jewelry can be worn day or night with any outfit, keeping the modern-day, practical person in mind. The flexible capability of the jewelry is perfect for moms on the go and those who suffer from joint pain.
Malak Jewelers originally started its exclusive East Coast partnership with FOPE in 2021. Being the only elite Jewelry store in Charlotte to offer FOPE, Mr. Malak states it is a, “huge privilege” to carry the brand. Mentioning, “they are the only company in the world to stretch 14K gold,” with over 100 years of commitment to traditional values, innovation, and customer service. Currently, new luxury items are being featured, promoting new designs inspired by Art Deco styles. Malak Jewelers is happy to introduce fresh fine jewelry options to their clients from the Prima, Panorama, EKA, and Love Nest Collections.
About Malak Jewelers:
Since the 1980s, Malak Jewelers is known for their marvelous varieties of responsibly-sourced loose diamonds and custom design jewelry. As a premier direct diamond importer and supplier, the goal is to connect locals with one of the largest selections of diamonds and fine jewelry in North Carolina. Malak Jewelers represent consistent quality, reliability, and customer service. As a partner of FOPE, we are committed to offering a variety of luxurious jewelry that provides superior comfort and elegance.
Asaad Malak
704-341-1188
malakjewelers.com
