The Last Words of James Joyce by James Broderick, Available Now from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, March 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of The Last Words of James Joyce by James Broderick. Foreword Reviews calls it “an absurdist literary mystery about the lengths that people go to in order to claim notoriety.” This eccentric and irreverent novel is published by Addison & Highsmith Publishers, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction.
The Last Words of James Joyce is a modern-day literary treasure hunt, feverishly churning through the worlds of social media, academic conferences, sanitariums, porn movie sets and late-night diners, with a cast of characters who’d be right at home in the wildest Joycean fantasy, all drawn by the prospect of the literary find of the century: an unpublished work by the master modernist and literary icon himself.
Both playful and profound, this modern quixotic adventure explores the life of a neglected and heroic woman and her legacy as the keeper of strange and dark secrets, and the scramble for fame, fortune, and infamy that her silence spawned. But as this novel reminds us, some voices simply can’t be stilled — not by time, death, or deceit — and what we think are lost words sometimes turn out instead to be last words.
James Broderick is a professor of English at New Jersey City University. He is the author of several works of non-fiction, a previous novel, and an off-off Broadway play. He and his wife, Miri, live in Glen Ridge, New Jersey.
The Last Words of James Joyce, 260 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-142-8, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Casemate Group. For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com
