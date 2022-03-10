Ronn Torossian Releases Tips on Creating and Distributing Press Releases
New York, NY, March 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- NYC public relations executive Ronn Torossian says, “When companies are creating promotional campaigns for their products or services, there are a number of preparatory steps they need to take before launching the campaign. Between choosing the right platform, deciding on the target audience, and on the promotional messages, there's a lot of work that goes into campaigns. However, one of the most important elements of a promotional campaign is the press release.”
Story Angle
Many businesses have had successful promotional campaigns by focusing on smaller news story angles, such as a company receiving an award. However, to truly generate media coverage, the story angle of any company's press release should be interesting to the public, which is why companies need to find a creative angle for their stories. Once a company has decided on the story it wants to promote to consumers, it's time to look at it from the point of view of the consumers. Even if a business has only won a small award, it's important to showcase how that award is important for the target audience. By telling a story from a different, creative angle, companies can create an editorial hook for their press release that will make journalists and the public want to learn more about the business, its achievements, and the solutions it provides.
Press Release
Once a company has established the creative angle for its story, it's time to create a press release. If a company wants to get the help it needs to reach more people from media outlets, it must first be willing to help the journalists that work at those outlets. Instead of creating the press release in an overtly promotional manner, the business should include its attractive hook as the opening of the press release. Businesses can also include additional information regarding their story, and explain the situation in a bit more detail, which journalists will need.
Distribution
Torossian notes when a company has finally created its newsworthy angle and developed its press release, it's time to distribute that press release to all media publications that are relevant to the company's industry or niche. The press release can even be sent out to local radio or TV stations. However, the most important step in distributing a press release is doing research beforehand on which media outlets to target. That means visiting the websites of every outlet and deciding how much a company's industry influences the outlet's news stream. Many media outlets don't really give much thought to new product releases or things like restaurant openings. However, if the company has done the work beforehand and has a unique story angle, the opening of a local restaurant can easily become all about how a family is making homemade meals and delivering them throughout the neighborhood to help feed busy workers.
Ronn Torossian is an entrepreneur and author.
Media Contact
Ronn Torossian
212.999.5585
