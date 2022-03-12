The Excellence Collection Announces Multi-Million Dollar Investment to Revamp Its All-Inclusive Resorts in the Caribbean

The highly-awarded all-inclusive brand with a portfolio of eight properties throughout the Caribbean will invest over USD $50 million to upgrade the premies and enhance the amenities of its resorts. The funds will be used to build 12 new beach villas will in Jamaica's ExcellenceOyster Bay and to restructure or improve some spaces at the other properties in Mexico and the Dominican Republic.