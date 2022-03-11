LA Ice Machine Offers Guaranteed Ice Pledge and Same Day Service for Clients in West Hills
The ice machine rental and repair company provides ice machines in West Hills when people need them the most.
West Hills, CA, March 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Whether athletes are looking to recover after a big game or fitness buffs need rehydration after working out, the pursuit of high-quality ice warrants the right machine. Ice machines are an integral piece of equipment that are often overlooked until they malfunction, which causes issues and delays for everyone involved. In a world where time is increasingly valuable, LA Ice Machine offers one-stop, guaranteed ice solutions for people in West Hills to get businesses and people up and running in a flash.
They provide ice machine repair, installation, and same-day service for clients in West Hills and also offer a guarantee on the ice it produces. The new guarantee is part of the company’s ongoing effort to streamline operations and increase the quality of its services.
Their industry-leading equipment is designed to keep up with the daily demands of businesses, plus their professional technicians ensure same-day service. With experience of over 44 years, their rental and repair service has helped countless businesses in the city of Angeles. Their portfolio of clients belongs to diverse industries including restaurants, hotels, corporate offices, and hospitals that require large quantities of ice every day. Their rental programs start from as low as $134.99 a month and even offer an ice machine that produces 600 LB of ice per day for a mere $ 165 a month.
Discussing the rental program of LA Ice Machine, a representative commented, “We are proud to announce our guaranteed ice pledge and same-day service to clients in West Hills. With the hottest season of the year upon us, we offer their new service for homeowners and businesses alike who are looking to purchase high-quality ice machines from a reliable ice machine expert. We at LA Ice Machine take customer satisfaction very seriously and when we say that our ice is guaranteed, we mean it!”
They also rent out bins, and dispensers for commercial businesses in LA. They are a complete one-stop solution that looks after all filter changes, handles the installation, scheduled maintenance, and repair of the machine so that businesses don’t have to worry about the hassles and can focus on improving their bottom line.
Commercial establishments interested in availing of their guaranteed pledge and same-day service can contact them through the information provided below.
About LA Ice Machine
LA Ice Machine is based in West Hills and has an excellent track record of renting out high-quality ice machines to commercial businesses in LA.
Contact
Website: https://laicemachine.com/
Phone Number: (818) 340-3644
Address: 23705 Vanowen St. #131, West Hills, CA 91307
Email: laicemachinellc@gmail.com
