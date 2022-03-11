Percuro Planet Friendly Pet Food Announce Their First Ever Participation at Crufts
Leading sustainable insect-based dog food company will take part in the world’s most famous dog show.
Henley-in-Arden, United Kingdom, March 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Founded in 1891 by Charles Cruft, the international prestigious event will return to the National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham from 10-13 March 2022.
Organised by The Kennel Club UK, Crufts was postponed last year due to the global pandemic. The four-day show is a popular fixture in a dog owner’s calendar, attracting over 150,000 visitors in 2020 with a further 2.5 million viewers tuning in at home.
Since its inception in 1873, The Kennel Club has become the largest organisation in the UK dedicated to canine health, training, dog welfare and educational programmes.
Percuro’s company founder, Denise Saber said, “We are delighted to exhibit at the world’s greatest dog show and look forward to welcoming dog lovers to our stand to consider the advantages of feeding their four-legged friends on an eco-friendly pet food, specially formulated for the health and well-being of their dog’s body and mind. www.percuro.earth.
The primary protein source used in our formulations plays a big role on saving our planet and is produced from the larvae of the Black Soldier Fly, a natural born recycler which thrives on clean food waste normally destined for landfill. From our local company headquarters, the Percuro team has developed a revolutionary, ethically farmed pet food brand using that novel insect protein and plant-based ingredients, which is not only exceeding the expectations of carbon conscious pet parents, but dogs thrive on it too!”
The innovative pet food brand will showcase their recently appointed company brand ambassador and resident celebrity veterinary surgeon on "This Morning" ITV chat show, Dr. Scott Miller. With a passion for conservation, Dr. Scott will be available to discuss the benefits of feeding pets on a sustainable insect-based diet at the Percuro stand from 2 pm on Saturday, 12th March.
Percuro Pet Food will exhibit their range of next-generation insect-based products, including the recently launched "Snappies" dog treats at the Percuro planet friendly pet food stand 102, located in hall 3 at the NEC.
Organised by The Kennel Club UK, Crufts was postponed last year due to the global pandemic. The four-day show is a popular fixture in a dog owner’s calendar, attracting over 150,000 visitors in 2020 with a further 2.5 million viewers tuning in at home.
Since its inception in 1873, The Kennel Club has become the largest organisation in the UK dedicated to canine health, training, dog welfare and educational programmes.
Percuro’s company founder, Denise Saber said, “We are delighted to exhibit at the world’s greatest dog show and look forward to welcoming dog lovers to our stand to consider the advantages of feeding their four-legged friends on an eco-friendly pet food, specially formulated for the health and well-being of their dog’s body and mind. www.percuro.earth.
The primary protein source used in our formulations plays a big role on saving our planet and is produced from the larvae of the Black Soldier Fly, a natural born recycler which thrives on clean food waste normally destined for landfill. From our local company headquarters, the Percuro team has developed a revolutionary, ethically farmed pet food brand using that novel insect protein and plant-based ingredients, which is not only exceeding the expectations of carbon conscious pet parents, but dogs thrive on it too!”
The innovative pet food brand will showcase their recently appointed company brand ambassador and resident celebrity veterinary surgeon on "This Morning" ITV chat show, Dr. Scott Miller. With a passion for conservation, Dr. Scott will be available to discuss the benefits of feeding pets on a sustainable insect-based diet at the Percuro stand from 2 pm on Saturday, 12th March.
Percuro Pet Food will exhibit their range of next-generation insect-based products, including the recently launched "Snappies" dog treats at the Percuro planet friendly pet food stand 102, located in hall 3 at the NEC.
Contact
Percuro Primal Pet Food LtdContact
Wendy Kenny
+44 7552 161226
www.percuro.earth
Wendy Kenny
+44 7552 161226
www.percuro.earth
Categories