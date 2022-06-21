Southwest Florida R.E. Group Introduces "Refer a Friend" for Potential Homebuyers and Sellers in Florida
The new service reportedly assists future real estate investors, buyers, and sellers with preliminary research.
Bonita Springs, FL, June 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Southwest Florida Real Estate Group has launched a "Refer a Friend" section on its website. The agency has launched this service to let current buyers recommend friends, acquaintances, or family who might be interested in buying, selling, or investing in Florida’s real estate market in the near or distant future.
Florida is one of the popular states in the country to sell a property. Real estate has appreciated by 24.47% in the past year and costs $6,000 above the national average. When combined with the relaxed pandemic restrictions that have allowed investors and prospective buyers to purchase property more easily, Florida has become one of the most popular states to buy, sell, and invest in real estate. Through "Refer a Friend," Southwest Florida R.E. Group endeavors to assist first-time sellers and buyers with market research, among other things.
“We see ‘Refer a Friend’ as a win-win service for both parties,” said an agency representative. “We’re casting a wider net through our current clients, and our current clients are availing this opportunity to become VIP members at the Southwest Florida R.E. Group. As for the potential clients they’ll recommend, these people would have a chance to get off on the right foot in the often-cutthroat real estate industry through our assistance, which includes preliminary research and assistance about investing, buying, and selling real estate.”
Currently, the real estate agency covers properties in and around Lee and Collier Counties. Two industry leaders head the company with a combined 30 years in the real estate market and more than 50 real estate associates and representatives with sufficient knowledge and skills to assist people hoping to invest, buy, or sell property in the Sunshine State.
For more information about the neighborhoods and areas under the Southwest Florida R.E. Group banner, visit https://www.swflregroup.com/.
About the Company
The Southwest Florida R.E Group has provided real estate services in the area since 2015. The two founding members, Alex and Scott, have more than 30 years of combined expertise in the Florida real estate industry. Their real estate market knowledge enables them to effectively and reliably connect prospective buyers and sellers.
Contact
Web: https://www.swflregroup.com/
Contact Form: https://www.swflregroup.com/contactus/
Phone Number: 239-920-8452
Postal Address: 3384 Woods Edge Circle St #103, Bonita Springs, FL 34134
Florida is one of the popular states in the country to sell a property. Real estate has appreciated by 24.47% in the past year and costs $6,000 above the national average. When combined with the relaxed pandemic restrictions that have allowed investors and prospective buyers to purchase property more easily, Florida has become one of the most popular states to buy, sell, and invest in real estate. Through "Refer a Friend," Southwest Florida R.E. Group endeavors to assist first-time sellers and buyers with market research, among other things.
“We see ‘Refer a Friend’ as a win-win service for both parties,” said an agency representative. “We’re casting a wider net through our current clients, and our current clients are availing this opportunity to become VIP members at the Southwest Florida R.E. Group. As for the potential clients they’ll recommend, these people would have a chance to get off on the right foot in the often-cutthroat real estate industry through our assistance, which includes preliminary research and assistance about investing, buying, and selling real estate.”
Currently, the real estate agency covers properties in and around Lee and Collier Counties. Two industry leaders head the company with a combined 30 years in the real estate market and more than 50 real estate associates and representatives with sufficient knowledge and skills to assist people hoping to invest, buy, or sell property in the Sunshine State.
For more information about the neighborhoods and areas under the Southwest Florida R.E. Group banner, visit https://www.swflregroup.com/.
About the Company
The Southwest Florida R.E Group has provided real estate services in the area since 2015. The two founding members, Alex and Scott, have more than 30 years of combined expertise in the Florida real estate industry. Their real estate market knowledge enables them to effectively and reliably connect prospective buyers and sellers.
Contact
Web: https://www.swflregroup.com/
Contact Form: https://www.swflregroup.com/contactus/
Phone Number: 239-920-8452
Postal Address: 3384 Woods Edge Circle St #103, Bonita Springs, FL 34134
Contact
Southwest Florida R.E. Group LLCContact
Alex Greenwood
239-920-8452
https://www.swflregroup.com/
Alex Greenwood
239-920-8452
https://www.swflregroup.com/
Categories