Southwest Florida R.E. Group Expands Its Estero Listings: Adds Five Properties in a Single Day
The company is refocusing its efforts on areas and neighborhoods with fewer property listings.
Bonita Springs, FL, June 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Southwest Florida Real Estate Group currently caters to home buyers and sellers across eight neighborhoods and areas in Southwest Florida. Its Estero listings are among the lowest on-site, second only to its Fort Myers Beach listings and not by a large margin. The company has decided to refocus its attention on this area, adding five properties quickly in a single day.
While Estero is only half the size of Fort Myers, its population grew by 26.15% between 2010 and 2020. With the increase in population, the rise in real estate demand is inevitable. Southwest Florida R.E. Group has decided to cater to this demand by drawing on its representatives' wealth of knowledge and expertise.
"Estero is a hard nut to crack," said one of these reps. "The village is constantly struggling to make space for its burgeoning population while trying to mitigate its human impact on the fragile ecosystem. Despite this, we've been able to list five properties in a single day. They're at Marsh Landing, Bella Terra, Spring Run at the Brooks, Acreage, and The Vines, and they're available for sale as we speak."
The representative also invited prospective homeowners and investors to check out the properties, saying, "We're a popular choice for people in Southwest Florida because of our nominal down payments and low-interest rates. Our company's website and blog posts include various issues relevant to real estate transactions, including instructions for sellers and buyers."
South West Florida R.E. Group's real estate experts have a combined experience of 30 years in the industry. Their regular listings and real estate updates have helped them build a formidable portfolio.
To view more listings and seek further assistance, visit https://www.swflregroup.com/.
About the Company
The Southwest Florida R.E Group has been providing real estate services in the area since 2015. The two founding members, Alex and Scott, have more than 30 years of combined expertise in the Florida real estate industry. Their real estate market knowledge enables them to effectively and reliably connect property sellers with prospective buyers. Customers can choose from various luxury properties, tailored to their wants and requirements.
Contact
Web: https://www.swflregroup.com/
Contact Form: https://www.swflregroup.com/contactus/
Phone Number: 239-920-8452
Postal Address: 3384 Woods Edge Circle St #103, Bonita Springs, FL 34134
