FUTBL.org Supports San Diego Loyal in Collecting Used Soccer Cleats
FUTBL.org supports the San Diego pro soccer team as they give away cleats to a great cause in the community.
San Diego, CA, March 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- FUTBL.org heads south of Orange County and joins forces with professional soccer team San Diego Loyal. The Loyal are working hard to provide used soccer cleats for the Barrio Logan College Institute, a program that positively impacts the lives of San Diego youth and the trajectory of their futures. Students in their programs begin their college journey in 3rd grade and to date, 100% of their students have enrolled in college.
Barrio Logan College Institute runs a successful after school soccer program for students who love the sport and want to be active. The San Diego professional soccer team were looking to provide additional support for children to have access to the right equipment so participating students have the best experience possible. After an introduction to the San Diego Loyal front office, FUTBL.org was able to provide 27 pairs of cleats to support their campaign. This will hopefully serve as an introduction to both San Diego Loyal and Barrio Logan College Institute as FUTBL.org hopes to continue supporting both organizations.
“It’s simple. The idea is to support those who want to participate in the sport but don’t have the proper gear to do so. FUTBL.org was founded with the intention to provide a pair of soccer cleats to children who want to go out and play – to have a better shot at life. After looking at BLCI, and teaming up with the Loyal, we couldn’t be happier to assist however we can. And I know our team is looking forward to continue working with both organizations,” says Roberto Reyes, founder of FUTBL.org.
Members of the FUTBL.org team were welcomed by Cassie Klapp at the San Diego Loyal headquarters to drop-off the cleats, exchange supporter scarfs, and snap some photos to share with the community. “Cassie is an amazing individual, and I can’t wait to collaborate with her on upcoming campaigns throughout their season,” said Reyes.
You can learn more by visiting www.futbl.org.
About FUTBL.org
Founded in 2020, FUTBL.org is a tax-exempt 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, that collects used soccer cleats and redistributes them to children less fortunate. Once the equipment is collected volunteers get together to clean and sanitize before it’s redistributed around the world.
Barrio Logan College Institute runs a successful after school soccer program for students who love the sport and want to be active. The San Diego professional soccer team were looking to provide additional support for children to have access to the right equipment so participating students have the best experience possible. After an introduction to the San Diego Loyal front office, FUTBL.org was able to provide 27 pairs of cleats to support their campaign. This will hopefully serve as an introduction to both San Diego Loyal and Barrio Logan College Institute as FUTBL.org hopes to continue supporting both organizations.
“It’s simple. The idea is to support those who want to participate in the sport but don’t have the proper gear to do so. FUTBL.org was founded with the intention to provide a pair of soccer cleats to children who want to go out and play – to have a better shot at life. After looking at BLCI, and teaming up with the Loyal, we couldn’t be happier to assist however we can. And I know our team is looking forward to continue working with both organizations,” says Roberto Reyes, founder of FUTBL.org.
Members of the FUTBL.org team were welcomed by Cassie Klapp at the San Diego Loyal headquarters to drop-off the cleats, exchange supporter scarfs, and snap some photos to share with the community. “Cassie is an amazing individual, and I can’t wait to collaborate with her on upcoming campaigns throughout their season,” said Reyes.
You can learn more by visiting www.futbl.org.
About FUTBL.org
Founded in 2020, FUTBL.org is a tax-exempt 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, that collects used soccer cleats and redistributes them to children less fortunate. Once the equipment is collected volunteers get together to clean and sanitize before it’s redistributed around the world.
Contact
FUTBL.orgContact
Roberto Reyes
949-291-2662
futbl.org
Roberto Reyes
949-291-2662
futbl.org
Categories