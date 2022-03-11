CSIFF2022 Pre-Fest Film & Chat Celebrates Guadeloupean Filmmakers Wally Fall & Luc Saint Eloy
Flushing, NY, March 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Conch Shell International Film Fest is thrilled to announce CSIFF2022 Pre-Fest “Film & Chat” online series will be screening two short films by acclaimed Guadeloupean filmmakers: Map-Ternité written and directed by Luc Saint-Éloy; and Fouyé Zétwal (Plowing the Stars) directed Wally Fall and written by Anyès Noel.
Sponsored by Filmocracy (https://festival.filmocracy.com/conchshelliff/) "Film and Chat" brings together filmmakers and audiences via online video and creates opportunities for live chats. Upcoming event dates include: March 26th, April 23rd, and May 28th at 5pm EST. On March 26th, Maëlla Kancel of Karukerament Podcast (https://www.karukerament.com/) will be moderating a live conversation with the featured filmmakers and audience members. The conversation will take place in French. (Live English translations will be provided by Isabel Mbafoe.)
About the films
Fouyé Zétwal (Plowing the Stars)
directed Wally Fall and written by Anyès Noel
On her way to meet her dad, a woman reflects on her life. Along the way, the country looks empty to her and, slowly, memories of past lives are coming back to her. Is it real? Or is it only a dream?
2021: Conch Shell International Film Fest Best Cinematography Award Winner.
Map-Ternité
written and directed by Luc Saint-Éloy
Pierre, a Guadeloupean man in his forties, is struggling with the first pregnancy of his wife Marie-Line. The expectation of this first child turns into an obsession. His nights are regularly filled with nightmares. One of his dreams leads us into the fantastic world of Caribbean tales and legends and on the tracks of Caribbean women. A strange universe awaits us there.
Produced by C’EST A VOIR Production
2008: Best film award - “Vu d’Afrique” Festival in Montréal (Canada)
2009: Special Jury Award - FEMI (International Film Festival in Guadeloupe)
Selected at the Monaco Film Festival
Selected at the Cayenne Film Festival
Selected at the Saint-Denis de La Réunion Film Festival.
Event date: Saturday, March 26th, 2022
Time: 5pm EST/ 2pm PST/ 4pm CST
How to attend: Get your tickets from Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/265528792767.
Use promo code CSIFF2022PREFEST to get a free ticket
About Conch Shell Int’l Film Fest 2022
Conch Shell International Film Festival (CSIFF) is presented by Conch Shell Productions. This festival celebrates films and screenplays written by artists from the Caribbean and the Caribbean Diaspora. CSIFF is seeking short films (1 minute- 30 minutes in length) from Caribbean Diaspora and Caribbean independent & student filmmakers, as well as short screenplays. This year’s festival theme is: social change. Regular deadline for submission is April 15th, 2022. Late deadline is June 3, 2022.
Conch Shell International Film Festival 2022 (CSIFF 2022) will take place from August 26-28, 2022. For the second consecutive year, industry sponsor Filmocracy (https://festival.filmocracy.com/conchshelliff/) will provide an inclusive and interactive online film festival experience for filmmakers and attendees. The festival will feature short films, special screenings, workshops, networking events, masterclasses and after parties (afterparties).
Visit www.conchshelliff.com for more information.
Follow us: IG & FB @Conchshelliff. Subscribe to our Youtube page
Contact
Conch Shell ProductionsContact
Magaly Colimon-Christopher
917-776-9647
conchshellproductions.com
