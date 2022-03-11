SXSW Welcomes Leading A&R Zoë Young as a “Future of Music” 2022 Host
Austin, TX, March 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference and Festivals has announced Zoë Young, Founder of A&R University, as a speaker amongst the 2022 “Future of Music Track'' programming. The former VP of A&R at Epic Records, will be hosting the SXSW® Workshop: “A&R’s Guide to Hit Records” where she will be sharing some of today’s best kept secrets to aspiring artists and A&R’s navigating the music industry.
“As I began my career in the industry there was very little information about being an A&R and how to get into the field, I’m changing that,” says Young. “I want to create a community for aspiring A&R's and artists and actually teach them how to be successful in the industry while offering them opportunities for them to make the right connections.” Young is an influential glass-ceiling breaker for women in the music industry and has helped artists like French Montana, Blac Youngsta, BIA, DDG and more amass billions of streams and multiple platinum and gold records. Young hopes to continue to help more people find success in the music industry and wants to help more women and people of color obtain positions of influence in the music industry.
Young will be joined by Dooney Battle, CEO of music publishing company Tha Lights Global, who will offer insight into the world of managing artists. Battle has been able to secure some of the biggest music deals of the past decade, including Lil Pump’s multi-million dollar contract with Warner Bros.
“A&R Guide to Hit Records,” is taking place on March 15, 2022 at the JW Marriott in Austin, TX. Advance sign-ups are now available to SXSW attendees with a Primary Badge. More information can be found https://schedule.sxsw.com/2022/events/PP119939
About Zoe A&R:
Zoe Young, former VP of A&R at Epic Records, has helped launch multi-platinum artists French Montana, BIA, Black Youngsta, DDG and more into music stardom. Now she is helping aspiring A&R’s and artists break into the industry with her new course, A&R University. A&R University is an online course and community designed to help aspiring creatives and executives take the next step in their career. A&R University is designed to help those looking to work in the world of music and guide them through their journey.
“As I began my career in the industry there was very little information about being an A&R and how to get into the field, I’m changing that,” says Young. “I want to create a community for aspiring A&R's and artists and actually teach them how to be successful in the industry while offering them opportunities for them to make the right connections.” Young is an influential glass-ceiling breaker for women in the music industry and has helped artists like French Montana, Blac Youngsta, BIA, DDG and more amass billions of streams and multiple platinum and gold records. Young hopes to continue to help more people find success in the music industry and wants to help more women and people of color obtain positions of influence in the music industry.
Young will be joined by Dooney Battle, CEO of music publishing company Tha Lights Global, who will offer insight into the world of managing artists. Battle has been able to secure some of the biggest music deals of the past decade, including Lil Pump’s multi-million dollar contract with Warner Bros.
“A&R Guide to Hit Records,” is taking place on March 15, 2022 at the JW Marriott in Austin, TX. Advance sign-ups are now available to SXSW attendees with a Primary Badge. More information can be found https://schedule.sxsw.com/2022/events/PP119939
About Zoe A&R:
Zoe Young, former VP of A&R at Epic Records, has helped launch multi-platinum artists French Montana, BIA, Black Youngsta, DDG and more into music stardom. Now she is helping aspiring A&R’s and artists break into the industry with her new course, A&R University. A&R University is an online course and community designed to help aspiring creatives and executives take the next step in their career. A&R University is designed to help those looking to work in the world of music and guide them through their journey.
Contact
A&R UniversityContact
Oscar Hernandez
909-367-3351
www.anruniversity.com
Oscar Hernandez
909-367-3351
www.anruniversity.com
Categories