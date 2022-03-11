Flint Equipment is Now a Certified Merlo Dealer
Flint Equipment with 19 locations covering South Carolina, Alabama, and Georgia is now a certified Merlo dealer.
Atlanta, GA, March 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- For over four decades, Flint has evolved into a premier heavy equipment dealer for the southeast United States offering John Deere along with many other quality allied brands.
“Flint is known for supplying construction, forestry, and the agriculture industries with quality equipment while supporting our customers with unparalleled service,” said Billy Holiday, EVP of Construction & Forestry. “We are excited to now offer Merlo's line of telehandlers and attachment versatility. Our customers will truly benefit from Merlo's advanced technology and operator efficiency.”
From the versatile multi-industry compact P27.6PLUS to the powerful MF40.9, Flint will carry the entire line of Merlo telehandlers to further support customers in the construction and industrial segments.
Partnering with Flint is a good strategic fit for AMS,” said Austin Bailey, AMS-Merlo Sales Manager. “Their 19 plus locations give our current and future customers within Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina a dealer they can trust who will take care of them with offering the latest in Merlo technology and superior service. We are looking forward to further growing the Merlo brand with Flint.”
For more information on Flint Equipment, visit flintequipco.com.
AMS-Merlo
Merlo telehandlers and rotos are imported and distributed to the US market by Applied Machinery Sales, located in Rock Hill, SC. For more on Merlo equipment, visit ams-merlo.com.
