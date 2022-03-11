Ronn Torossian Releases Strategy on Managing Contact Lists in Email Marketing Campaigns
New York, NY, March 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ronn Torossian, an entrepreneur, says companies must create and maintain their list of contacts for email newsletters. This is important for building an effective email marketing campaign, yet many businesses overlook the fact that they need to constantly maintain and update their list of email contacts. When companies avoid doing so, they end up negatively impacting the performance of their email campaigns and can also negatively impact the company's reputation.
Healthy Email Contact List
A healthy email contact list is made of contacts for people who have willingly agreed to receive communications from a business—which means those people have given their email address to the business, and have given that business permission to send them marketing emails. It's important to maintain an email contact list for companies by frequently removing any unengaged subscribers, any old email addresses, or emails that keep bouncing. The best way to go about maintaining an email contact list is by closely monitoring email campaigns and taking note of unsubscribe rates, deliverability rates, hard bounces, soft bounces, and spam complaints. This way, companies will constantly be able to improve their email contact list and email marketing campaigns. For instance, if a lot of people have started complaining to a business that their emails are no longer relevant, the company should look over its content strategy and figure out what consumers want to see from the business instead.
Regular Cleaning
The best way for companies to ensure that their email contact list is healthy is by removing any old or outdated email addresses, which will help all of the company's email campaigns as the emails are only going to be delivered to the people who actually want to receive emails from the business. When tracking hard bounces, soft bounces, unsubscribe rates, and spam complaints, companies can easily figure out which email addresses need to be removed from the list. Tracking all aforementioned metrics can also help companies determine how often subscribers want to receive emails from businesses. Although the frequency of cleaning an email contact list is different between companies and industries, a good rule of thumb is to clean the list every six months to a year.
Re-Engaging Un-subscribers
A helpful strategy that many companies tend to rely on is creating a re-engagement automation list that can help ease the list cleaning process. This automation tool differs between companies, but the ultimate goal when using it is to either re-engage people that haven't engaged with a company's emails in a while or to completely remove them from the email contact list. However, it's important that companies avoid sending out re-engagement emails to people that have decided to unsubscribe from a company's email newsletter. Continuously sending out emails to addresses that have unsubscribed can increase the rate of spam complaints and additional unsubscribes from the business, which only results in a decrease in the email campaign's deliverability rate.
Ronn Torossian founded 5WPR.
