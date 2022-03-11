Jenn Foskey Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Realtor Jenn Foskey Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty in the Venice, Florida, Office.
Venice, FL, March 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Jenn Foskey has joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a member of the Steve Martin Homes Group. Specializing in residential properties, she will be based in the RE/MAX Platinum Realty Venice office.
Prior to becoming a Realtor, Foskey worked in occupational therapy. She brings strong market knowledge and is familiar with “aging in place” accommodations for seniors.
Foskey earned a B.S. in Behavioral Science and A.S. degrees in Occupational Therapy and Computer Technology. She enjoys photography, art, hiking and traveling.
The Venice office is located at 307 West Venice Avenue, Venice, Florida 34285. Foskey can be reached at (302) 745-4696 or jenn@stevemartinhomesgroup.com.
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and Wellen Park, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
