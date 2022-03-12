SOVA, Inc. Achieves Cradlepoint 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization
SOVA to Support Cradlepoint as a Leading Partner in Bringing 5G for Business to Life.
Pittston, PA, March 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- SOVA, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Endeavor Managed Services, a Genesis company, today announced that it has achieved 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization from Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions. The 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization identifies and recognizes partner organizations that are leaders in positioning and selling Cradlepoint’s 5G for business solutions by meeting a series of sales, technical, and business proficiency criteria.
By receiving the specialization, SOVA will support Cradlepoint’s efforts of selling the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of 5G solutions to meet the business imperatives of availability, interoperability, security, and manageability. SOVA’s ability to seamlessly deploy and support wireless networks provides businesses with the extra resources needed to improve flexibility and manage their distributed work environment. Cradlepoint’s 5G solutions will continue to allow SOVA to support the ever-growing demands of customer applications and to deploy these solutions even faster. By making this technology easy to integrate, SOVA can help businesses adopt and unleash the potential of the latest wireless generation of 5G.
“Businesses interested in 5G are looking at more than just the speeds it can provide. They want to know how it can enable them to better support their customers, how it can improve employee collaboration, and how it can secure the data they share. Understanding the technology and how it can be configured to meet these needs is what SOVA will continue to offer businesses as they begin to adopt this new generation of wireless. We are excited to be part of this global network transformation and look forward to many conversations geared to appreciating the ever-changing requirements of businesses and supporting them during the integration of 5G into their networks,” said E. Gene Esopi, SOVA’s President.
By combining its NetCloud platform with a clean-sheet-of-paper design for its new 5G modems and antenna systems, Cradlepoint is the first to deliver comprehensive 5G solutions for business. Specific capabilities include combining LTE, Gigabit-Class LTE, and 5G in a single wireless WAN; supporting all 5G spectrums, interoperating with existing customer SD-WAN and router infrastructures; and simplifying the entire network management lifecycle.
“Cradlepoint is committed to leading the evolution of Wireless WAN and 5G and is both the first and best choice for customers in this space,” said Eric Purcell, senior vice president of global partner sales at Cradlepoint. “Our reseller, service provider, and technology partners play a crucial role in this mission. The addition of SOVA to our 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization program is another important step in leading the path to 5G for business.”
For more information on SOVA’s work in the industry, please visit www.sova.com. For more on Cradlepoint’s 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization and the Cradlepoint Partner Program, please visit https://cradlepoint.com/partners/for-partners/.
About SOVA, Inc.
SOVA, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Endeavor Managed Services, a Genesis company, is a Master Agent and Value-Added Distributor (VAD) in the Verizon Partner Network and market leader in providing cutting-edge communications, connectivity and collaboration solutions focused on digital transformation. Founded in 1992, SOVA offers partners and customers an innovative solutions portfolio: Network, Internet, Wireless (Smartphones, Tablets, One Talk and IoT devices), Routers including Failover and Management, SD-WAN, Security, VoIP POTS Replacement (supporting fax, elevator, and alarm), and more. Together with Genesis Networks, SOVA’s portfolio expands to include Systems Integration, Managed Services, Global Logistics, and Cloud Solutions. With offices and operations worldwide, SOVA serves customers in all market segments and sectors.
About Cradlepoint
Cradlepoint is a global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions for branch, mobile, and IoT networks. Cradlepoint NetCloud, the personification of the company’s Elastic Edge vision, is a subscription-based service with purpose-built endpoints that delivers a pervasive, secure, and software-defined Wireless WAN edge to connect people, places, and things over LTE and 5G cellular networks. More than 22,000 businesses and government agencies around the world rely on Cradlepoint to keep critical sites, points of commerce, field forces, vehicles, and IoT devices always connected and protected, including 75% of the world’s top retailers, 50% of the Fortune 100, and first responder agencies in 25 of the largest US cities. Major service providers use Cradlepoint solutions as the foundation for innovative managed services. Founded in 2006, Cradlepoint is a privately held company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with a development center in Silicon Valley and international offices in the UK and Australia.
