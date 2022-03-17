Oklahoma (OMES) Awards Moetivations, Inc. the Statewide Contract for 9-1-1 PSAP Training & LMS Platform
Moetivations, Inc., a professional services company dedicated to serving 9-1-1, Emergency Communications Centers, and First Responders, has been awarded a statewide contract from the OMES for the State of Oklahoma to provide LMS “MOE911” platform and statewide training for all Safety Answering Points (PSAPs). All PSAP employees will have access to on-site and online training designed to improve skills, restore health & wellness best practices.
Littleton, CO, March 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Moetivations, Inc., a professional services company dedicated to serving 9-1-1, Emergency Communications Centers, and First Responders, has been awarded a statewide contract from the Office of Management and Enterprise Services for the State of Oklahoma to provide LMS “MOE911” platform and statewide training for all Oklahoma Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs). All PSAP employees will have access to on-site and online training designed to improve skills, restore health & wellness best practices, and engage first responders with proactive stress management content.
Moetivations, Inc. will deliver virtual and Live courses through the MOE911 platform, including CTO Training, TCPR training, Dispatcher skills & SOP-based training, health & wellness, coping skills, self-care, resiliency training, stress management and peer support programs.
“We (OMES) evaluated the unique needs of our PSAPs, and set out to find a 9-1-1 specific and ‘easy-to-access’ training platform for statewide dispatchers. Not only is MOE911 cost-effective, the training content is based on extensive industry credentials and decades of experience,” says Lance Terry, Oklahoma State 911 Coordinator. Maureen Dieckmann, Moetivations, Inc., CEO & Founder, agrees, “As staffing shortages plague our industry, and the public expectations become greater, it is critical, now more than ever before, that we find innovative ways to reach all staff, 24/7/365. Moetivations is ready for this crucial work, answering the call to support Oklahoma telecommunicators and dispatchers through some of their toughest days, help them thrive again, and provide the tools & resources needed to restore their health & wellbeing.” Serving thousands of first responders in the industry for over a decade, Moetivations, Inc., has built a solid team of industry experts and partners, including training professionals, Quality Assurance certified evaluators, Subject Matter Experts, and PSAP Operations executive teams. The delivery of this Oklahoma statewide training program will include some of our industry’s best voices and Moetivations’ strategic partners in dispatch training and wellness. Hello 911, Shape Good Habits, Impact Dispatch, Thin Line Consulting, The Public Safety Group, Yoga For First Responders.
Founded in 2012, Moetivations, Inc. is a privately owned business in Littleton, CO led by founder and CEO Maureen “Moe” Dieckmann and proudly serves 9-1-1 public safety with Team on Demand Services: Quality Assurance/Quality Improvement, Leadership & Professional Development, Resiliency Training & Peer Support Programs, Wellness and Peer Community Programs, Operations Management Services, and virtual online & Live training programs. Moetivations, Inc. helps 9-1-1 agencies and public safety vendors improve staffing retention strategies, onboarding efficiencies and operations processes. We are nationally recognized for our positive impact on staffing, engaging and sustainable training methodologies, and wellness program subject matter expertise. Along with a team of public safety veterans experienced in PSAP operations, 9-1-1 dispatching and law enforcement, our company stays at the forefront of industry best practices.
If you would like to learn more about this contract, please contact Moetivations, Inc. at the corporate office (303) 993-7850 or moetivations.com.
Moetivations, Inc. will deliver virtual and Live courses through the MOE911 platform, including CTO Training, TCPR training, Dispatcher skills & SOP-based training, health & wellness, coping skills, self-care, resiliency training, stress management and peer support programs.
“We (OMES) evaluated the unique needs of our PSAPs, and set out to find a 9-1-1 specific and ‘easy-to-access’ training platform for statewide dispatchers. Not only is MOE911 cost-effective, the training content is based on extensive industry credentials and decades of experience,” says Lance Terry, Oklahoma State 911 Coordinator. Maureen Dieckmann, Moetivations, Inc., CEO & Founder, agrees, “As staffing shortages plague our industry, and the public expectations become greater, it is critical, now more than ever before, that we find innovative ways to reach all staff, 24/7/365. Moetivations is ready for this crucial work, answering the call to support Oklahoma telecommunicators and dispatchers through some of their toughest days, help them thrive again, and provide the tools & resources needed to restore their health & wellbeing.” Serving thousands of first responders in the industry for over a decade, Moetivations, Inc., has built a solid team of industry experts and partners, including training professionals, Quality Assurance certified evaluators, Subject Matter Experts, and PSAP Operations executive teams. The delivery of this Oklahoma statewide training program will include some of our industry’s best voices and Moetivations’ strategic partners in dispatch training and wellness. Hello 911, Shape Good Habits, Impact Dispatch, Thin Line Consulting, The Public Safety Group, Yoga For First Responders.
Founded in 2012, Moetivations, Inc. is a privately owned business in Littleton, CO led by founder and CEO Maureen “Moe” Dieckmann and proudly serves 9-1-1 public safety with Team on Demand Services: Quality Assurance/Quality Improvement, Leadership & Professional Development, Resiliency Training & Peer Support Programs, Wellness and Peer Community Programs, Operations Management Services, and virtual online & Live training programs. Moetivations, Inc. helps 9-1-1 agencies and public safety vendors improve staffing retention strategies, onboarding efficiencies and operations processes. We are nationally recognized for our positive impact on staffing, engaging and sustainable training methodologies, and wellness program subject matter expertise. Along with a team of public safety veterans experienced in PSAP operations, 9-1-1 dispatching and law enforcement, our company stays at the forefront of industry best practices.
If you would like to learn more about this contract, please contact Moetivations, Inc. at the corporate office (303) 993-7850 or moetivations.com.
Contact
Moetivations, Inc.Contact
Maureen Dieckmann
303-993-7850
www.moetivations.com
Maureen Dieckmann
303-993-7850
www.moetivations.com
Categories