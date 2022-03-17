Oklahoma (OMES) Awards Moetivations, Inc. the Statewide Contract for 9-1-1 PSAP Training & LMS Platform

Moetivations, Inc., a professional services company dedicated to serving 9-1-1, Emergency Communications Centers, and First Responders, has been awarded a statewide contract from the OMES for the State of Oklahoma to provide LMS “MOE911” platform and statewide training for all Safety Answering Points (PSAPs). All PSAP employees will have access to on-site and online training designed to improve skills, restore health & wellness best practices.