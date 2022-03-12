James and the Giant Peach at Theatre School @ North Coast Rep
Solana Beach, CA, March 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents the musical Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach Jr. as its next student production. When James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, he discovers a magic potion that grows a tremendous peach, rolls into the ocean and launches a journey of enormous proportions. James befriends a collection of singing insects that ride the giant piece of fruit across the ocean, facing hunger, sharks and plenty of disagreements along the way.
Directed by Benjamin Cole, the show runs 80 minutes with no intermission. Additional production staff includes Assistant Direction and Puppet design by Nicolas Castillo, Music Direction by Sean Boyd, Dance Choreography by Ciarlene Coleman, Costume Design by Roxas Shepherd, Props design by Phillip Korth, and Lights and Sound Design by Matt FitzGerald.
Featured in the cast are (Tommy Caringella, Carmel Valley; Crosby Charpentier, Encinitas; Ryan Hafner, Encinitas; Connor Overton, Carlsbad; Autumn Perlman, Carlsbad; Loretta Pfaff-Carano, Clairmont; Justin Reed, Carlsbad; Nicole Sample, Carlsbad; and Lucy Zavattero, Carlsbad).
Performances are April 7-10 with showtimes at 10am and 5:30pm Thursday & Friday, 11:30am and 5:30pm Saturday, and 5:30pm Sunday. Ticket prices are regularly $25.00 for adults and $21.00 for seniors 65 and older, children under age 17, and active military. Please call the box office to reserve your tickets today: 858-481-1055.
