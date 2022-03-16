Accenture Named i4cp's Member of the Year; Dell Honored with i4cp's High-Performance Award
Distinguished Members Honored at Leading Annual Human Capital Conference
Seattle, WA, March 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp) presented Dell and Accenture with awards at i4cp's 2022 Next Practices Now Conference.
Today, Accenture was honored with i4cp’s Member of the Year Award. This award is presented annually to a company within i4cp’s network of member organizations that has demonstrated outstanding innovations and achievement in workforce productivity.
As a global professional services company, Accenture has leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. They offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services, and are powered by a team of 674,000 employees globally. Accenture has been recognized by Fortune as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies for 20 consecutive years.
Accenture was also recognized, in part, for its efforts to engage candidates and employees in the metaverse. The company’s “Nth floor” metaverse has a virtual campus it uses for onboarding new hires and redefining the new joiner experience as more global, immersive, and collaborative.
Allison Horn, Executive Director, Global Head of Talent, at Accenture, who accepted the award for Member of the Year on behalf of the team at Accenture, is an active member of i4cp’s Chief Learning & Talent Officer Board. Professionals at Accenture have shared insights in several i4cp Exchange meetings and peer-to-peer connections—advancing key principles of i4cp’s mission.
Horn will be a featured guest at i4cp’s March 24 Talent & Learning Next Practices meeting, where she will give the audience a detailed look at the company’s virtual onboarding experience: https://www.i4cp.com/meetings/talent-learning-next-practices-3-24.
Dell - High-Performance Award
Dell was awarded i4cp’s High-Performance Award today, in recognition of outstanding achievements as a high-performance organization. An i4cp member since 2020, Dell is encouraged by a growing demand across their entire portfolio as widespread digital transformation continues to accelerate growth in technology spend. Dell’s share price has also grown by an impressive 229% over the last five years. Josie Trine, HR Director, Corporate Services at Dell, accepted the High-Performance Award on behalf of the company.
Accenture and Dell join Land O’Lakes, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Dr. Alveda Williams of Dow as i4cp 2022 award winners. Additional awards will be presented throughout the Next Practices Now Conference week (March 14 – 17). For real-time updates, follow i4cp on Twitter (@i4cp) or LinkedIn.
About i4cp
i4cp is the leading authority on next practices in human capital management. i4cp produces more research than any other human capital research firm in the world, and many of the world’s most prominent organizations and HR leaders turn to i4cp to better capitalize on emerging workforce trends. Supported by a powerful community of human capital practitioners, i4cp provides insights that help organizations better anticipate, adapt, and act in a constantly changing business environment.
