i4cp Honors Bristol Myers Squibb, Land O'Lakes, and Inclusion Leader Dr. Alveda Williams
Distinguished Member Honors Awarded at Leading Annual Human Capital Conference
Seattle, WA, March 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp) has recognized two Fortune 500 organizations and a respected diversity leader for outstanding advancements in talent practices and workforce initiatives. A global human capital research firm noted for discovering the talent practices that distinguish high-performance organizations, i4cp announced the awards during its 2022 Next Practices Now Conference in Scottsdale, AZ.
Organizational honorees included i4cp member companies Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), and Land O’Lakes. Dr. Alveda Williams, corporate director of inclusion Dow, was individually recognized for her contributions to the advancement of the human capital field.
Bristol Myers Squibb - New Member of the Year
i4cp named BMS the New Member of the Year Award recipient for its dedication to membership and its leading utilization of i4cp research resources in 2021. BMS executives have actively supported i4cp’s collaborative membership communities, sharing insights and knowledge with peers in i4cp’s Exchange working groups and participating in i4cp’s Getting Hybrid Work Right and Next Practices call series. The activities remain focal points for the global biopharmaceutical company as it continues to fulfill its mission to transform patients’ lives through science. Bradley Hubbard, vice president of learning and workforce experience, accepted the award on behalf of BMS.
Land O’Lakes - Exchange Member of the Year
Land O’Lakes received i4cp’s Exchange Member of the Year Award. The honor recognizes exemplary peer leadership and dedication to the advancement of the field of human resources and active engagement within the i4cp member community. A premier U.S. agribusiness cooperative, Land O’Lakes participates in all six of i4cp’s current Exchanges, which are peer-driven, community-focused working groups organized around core talent-related topics. Land O’Lakes is an active and vocal supporter of the i4cp community, providing feedback within i4cp’s online Expert Network of members, and contributing thought leadership to i4cp research initiatives, including the global future-of-work study From Cube to Cloud: The Next Era of Work. Head of HR Julie Sexton accepted the award on behalf of Land O’Lakes.
Dr. Alveda Williams, Dow - Board Member of the Year
Alveda williamsFor her role as a member of i4cp’s Chief Diversity Officer Board (a working group exclusive to diversity leaders), Dow corporate director of inclusion Dr. Alveda Williams received i4cp’s Board Member of the Year Award. The honor recognized Williams’ work in supporting her fellow board members and peers through a variety of thought-leadership events and connections. Her insights have been instrumental in sharing Dow’s journey and highlighting inclusion practices developed and implemented at the material sciences firm.
Additional awards will be presented throughout the Next Practices Now Conference week (March 14 – 17). For real-time updates, follow i4cp on Twitter (@i4cp) or LinkedIn.
About i4cp
i4cp is the leading authority on next practices in human capital management. i4cp produces more research than any other human capital research firm in the world, and many of the world’s most prominent organizations and HR leaders turn to i4cp to better capitalize on emerging workforce trends. Supported by a powerful community of human capital practitioners, i4cp provides insights that help organizations better anticipate, adapt, and act in a constantly changing business environment.
Organizational honorees included i4cp member companies Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), and Land O’Lakes. Dr. Alveda Williams, corporate director of inclusion Dow, was individually recognized for her contributions to the advancement of the human capital field.
Bristol Myers Squibb - New Member of the Year
i4cp named BMS the New Member of the Year Award recipient for its dedication to membership and its leading utilization of i4cp research resources in 2021. BMS executives have actively supported i4cp’s collaborative membership communities, sharing insights and knowledge with peers in i4cp’s Exchange working groups and participating in i4cp’s Getting Hybrid Work Right and Next Practices call series. The activities remain focal points for the global biopharmaceutical company as it continues to fulfill its mission to transform patients’ lives through science. Bradley Hubbard, vice president of learning and workforce experience, accepted the award on behalf of BMS.
Land O’Lakes - Exchange Member of the Year
Land O’Lakes received i4cp’s Exchange Member of the Year Award. The honor recognizes exemplary peer leadership and dedication to the advancement of the field of human resources and active engagement within the i4cp member community. A premier U.S. agribusiness cooperative, Land O’Lakes participates in all six of i4cp’s current Exchanges, which are peer-driven, community-focused working groups organized around core talent-related topics. Land O’Lakes is an active and vocal supporter of the i4cp community, providing feedback within i4cp’s online Expert Network of members, and contributing thought leadership to i4cp research initiatives, including the global future-of-work study From Cube to Cloud: The Next Era of Work. Head of HR Julie Sexton accepted the award on behalf of Land O’Lakes.
Dr. Alveda Williams, Dow - Board Member of the Year
Alveda williamsFor her role as a member of i4cp’s Chief Diversity Officer Board (a working group exclusive to diversity leaders), Dow corporate director of inclusion Dr. Alveda Williams received i4cp’s Board Member of the Year Award. The honor recognized Williams’ work in supporting her fellow board members and peers through a variety of thought-leadership events and connections. Her insights have been instrumental in sharing Dow’s journey and highlighting inclusion practices developed and implemented at the material sciences firm.
Additional awards will be presented throughout the Next Practices Now Conference week (March 14 – 17). For real-time updates, follow i4cp on Twitter (@i4cp) or LinkedIn.
About i4cp
i4cp is the leading authority on next practices in human capital management. i4cp produces more research than any other human capital research firm in the world, and many of the world’s most prominent organizations and HR leaders turn to i4cp to better capitalize on emerging workforce trends. Supported by a powerful community of human capital practitioners, i4cp provides insights that help organizations better anticipate, adapt, and act in a constantly changing business environment.
Contact
Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)Contact
Erik Samdahl
206-357-7662
http://www.i4cp.com
Erik Samdahl
206-357-7662
http://www.i4cp.com
Categories