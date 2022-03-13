Ronn Torossian Announces Mobile Marketing Strategies for 2022
New York, NY, March 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ronn Torossian, an entrepreneur, says brands use mobile marketing to reach a large audience. Mobile marketing is a marketing strategy that publicizes products and services through mobile or handheld devices such as smartphones and tablets. According to a survey conducted by Pew Research, 97% of Americans own a smartphone. Mobile audiences are active and large, and not catering to them would lead to missed opportunities. As a result, mobile marketing has become an essential component of marketing strategies. Given below are some mobile marketing trends that can make an impact.
Mobile games as tools
A sizable chunk of consumers are not attracted by traditional advertising. Since the pandemic, there has been a 12% increase in the number of people playing mobile games. While games may not be aligned with the identities of all types of businesses, for some, their usage might seem relevant to the target market. For instance, KFC used a free game inside its mobile app. The game let people look for virtual buckets of chicken across the United States. Participants could win prizes on the game that they could redeem in physical locations of KFC.
User-generated content
User-generated content refers to content that has been created by users and posted online. This content is different from influencer marketing as the users making user-generated content are not paid marketers. This type of content creates a high degree of trust. It can include videos, testimonials, tweets, pictures, and blog posts. Millennials think this type of content is an accurate indicator of the quality of a brand. The Starbucks White Cup Contest is a good indicator of user-generated content. Customers had to doodle on their cup and submit photos of those cups via Instagram or Twitter. Approximately 4,000 customers submitted entries in just three weeks. The winning entry was used as a template for a limited-edition Starbucks cup.
Use of metaverse
The metaverse blurs the boundary between the real and the virtual. It is a trend of which its popularity is on the rise, and it will impact every facet of marketing. Since the metaverse is an immersive online experience, businesses should look at it as a platform for generating leads. Metaverse apps will attract more consumer spending and focusing on such apps may be beneficial for brands.
Personalization
Personalization puts the focus on the customer. Customers nowadays expect individualized experiences. They feel appreciated when a business gives them such experiences. This necessitates the use of customer data. The analysis of user data enables a business to know more about customer’s preferences. Knowing what customers want allows marketers to provide them with the right content. Quite a few brands have achieved success by utilizing personalization. Adjusting content to serve specific users is crucial to helping consumers find what they need on their mobile devices. For example, Warby Parker, the eyewear brand, lets customers upload a photo of themselves to the company’s website to see which glasses suit their face the best.
Ronn Torossian is a PR executive who founded 5WPR.
Ronn Torossian is a PR executive who founded 5WPR.
